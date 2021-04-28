Punchestown Festival day two reports | Clan Des Obeaux strikes Gold at Punchestown

Clan completes big double

CLAN DES OBEAUX completed a magnificent spring double after adding to his Betway Bowl success at Aintree with further Grade One glory in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.

The nine-year-old has improved for the application of cheekpieces and has been campaigned brilliantly by Paul Nicholls, who avoided Cheltenham with this horse before swooping at the other two big spring festivals.

Part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, Clan Des Obeaux set out to dominate from an early stage under Sam Twiston-Davies, deputising for the injured Harry Cobden, and he jumped well up front as he took them along.

Five out he still hadn't shaken off either Al Boum Photo or Fakir D'oudairies, but the latter was the first of the trio to crack and it soon became a shootout between the dual King George and Cheltenham Gold Cup winners.

Al Boum Photo couldn't quite get to Clan Des Obeaux, though, and a mistake two out didn't help his cause.

The British raider was tiring after the last, but Al Boum Photo couldn't reel him in and Twiston-Davies punched out his mount for a one and a half length success.

Nicholls said from his Ditcheat base: “A great performance. I always thought Punchestown would suit him. A great race and a good performance.

“Cheekpieces just woke him up and he’s done a good job – a good positive ride. We changed tactics with him and it worked well. It’s great for Sam and everybody involved.

“I’ve spoken to Ged (Mason, fellow owner). I think Sir Alex was with him. They are well pleased, as you can well imagine.”

Nicholls was represented at the track by assistant trainer Harry Derham, who said: “We’ve tried Cheltenham twice and he just doesn’t act around there.

“The cheekpieces have worked wonders and a big thanks to Harry Cobden on that as he wanted them on and they obviously worked fantastically at Aintree. I’m gutted for him (out injured), but delighted for everyone else.

“Sam gave him a fantastic ride. Paul was insistent that he wanted him to go a good gallop the whole way and try to kick off the last bend.

“Paul always said that Punchestown might suit him and it couldn’t have worked out better. I’ve only watched it once, but it looked like a proper Gold Cup in that they went a relentless gallop and that’s how you want those Grade One races to be run.

“We said we’d come out here and be brave, ride him really positively and if it works it works. I’m absolutely delighted.”

Twiston-Davies was thrilled, saying: “It’s tough because Harry Cobden would normally be sat here and he’s a good friend. He has my (former) job (stable jockey to Nicholls), but still you got to love the lad!

“Even after everything to have a relationship like this with Paul and all the team – it’s just very special and I couldn’t really thank them all enough.

“I feel a bit childish, but it is the stuff that dreams are made of. To come over here and to do it like that – being aggressive everywhere – is great.

“When you don’t know the track as well as the other lads you’re half worrying you’re going a stride quick, but Paul assured me he was fit and would keep going.

“Coming over you’re incredibly hopeful and when it was actually happens you’re stuck for words.”

Sky Bet went 9/2 about Clan Des Obeaux winning a third King George and spokesman Michael Shinners said: "On flat tracks Clan Des Obeaux is as good as any staying chaser either side of the Irish Sea.

"One of his big targets next season will surely be the King George at Kempton where he would have a huge chance."