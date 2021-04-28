Punchestown Festival day two reports | Clan Des Obeaux strikes Gold at Punchestown

Get the latest news from day two of the Punchestown Festival as Clan Des Obeaux struck for Paul Nicholls and the British raiders in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.
CLAN DES OBEAUX completed a magnificent spring double after adding to his Betway Bowl success at Aintree with further Grade One glory in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.
The nine-year-old has improved for the application of cheekpieces and has been campaigned brilliantly by Paul Nicholls, who avoided Cheltenham with this horse before swooping at the other two big spring festivals.
Part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, Clan Des Obeaux set out to dominate from an early stage under Sam Twiston-Davies, deputising for the injured Harry Cobden, and he jumped well up front as he took them along.
Five out he still hadn't shaken off either Al Boum Photo or Fakir D'oudairies, but the latter was the first of the trio to crack and it soon became a shootout between the dual King George and Cheltenham Gold Cup winners.
Al Boum Photo couldn't quite get to Clan Des Obeaux, though, and a mistake two out didn't help his cause.
The British raider was tiring after the last, but Al Boum Photo couldn't reel him in and Twiston-Davies punched out his mount for a one and a half length success.
Nicholls said from his Ditcheat base: “A great performance. I always thought Punchestown would suit him. A great race and a good performance.
“Cheekpieces just woke him up and he’s done a good job – a good positive ride. We changed tactics with him and it worked well. It’s great for Sam and everybody involved.
“I’ve spoken to Ged (Mason, fellow owner). I think Sir Alex was with him. They are well pleased, as you can well imagine.”
Nicholls was represented at the track by assistant trainer Harry Derham, who said: “We’ve tried Cheltenham twice and he just doesn’t act around there.
“The cheekpieces have worked wonders and a big thanks to Harry Cobden on that as he wanted them on and they obviously worked fantastically at Aintree. I’m gutted for him (out injured), but delighted for everyone else.
“Sam gave him a fantastic ride. Paul was insistent that he wanted him to go a good gallop the whole way and try to kick off the last bend.
“Paul always said that Punchestown might suit him and it couldn’t have worked out better. I’ve only watched it once, but it looked like a proper Gold Cup in that they went a relentless gallop and that’s how you want those Grade One races to be run.
“We said we’d come out here and be brave, ride him really positively and if it works it works. I’m absolutely delighted.”
Twiston-Davies was thrilled, saying: “It’s tough because Harry Cobden would normally be sat here and he’s a good friend. He has my (former) job (stable jockey to Nicholls), but still you got to love the lad!
“Even after everything to have a relationship like this with Paul and all the team – it’s just very special and I couldn’t really thank them all enough.
“I feel a bit childish, but it is the stuff that dreams are made of. To come over here and to do it like that – being aggressive everywhere – is great.
“When you don’t know the track as well as the other lads you’re half worrying you’re going a stride quick, but Paul assured me he was fit and would keep going.
“Coming over you’re incredibly hopeful and when it was actually happens you’re stuck for words.”
Sky Bet went 9/2 about Clan Des Obeaux winning a third King George and spokesman Michael Shinners said: "On flat tracks Clan Des Obeaux is as good as any staying chaser either side of the Irish Sea.
"One of his big targets next season will surely be the King George at Kempton where he would have a huge chance."
17:55 Punchestown | Full Result and free video replay
1st 2 Clan Des Obeaux (FR) 10/3
2nd 1 Al Boum Photo (FR) 6/4f
Winning Trainer: P F Nicholls | Winning Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
Willie Mullins' GALOPIN DES CHAMPS kicked on from his handicap success at the Cheltenham Festival in terrific style when he ran away with the Grade One Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.
After winning over 2m4f in the Martin Pipe Conditionals Handicap Hurdle last month he stepped up in class and trip here but dealt with both questions with consummate ease as he smoothly negotiated a 12-length victory.
It was a case of 'how far?' from a long way out as his rivals couldn't live with him, Champion Jockey-elect Paul Townend steering the five-year-old to the win.
Gentlemansgame plugged on for a remote second with the winner's stablemate Stattler back in third.
Telmesomethinggirl travelled well for a long way but was outpaced before the turn for home and finished out of the places under Rachael Blackmore.
Townend said: “It was straightforward. He settled lovely, but you have to for a three-mile race like that.
“I was in front a hell of a lot earlier than I anticipated – I won’t say too soon because he’s won – though definitely a lot sooner than I thought I would be.”
Mullins said: “He’s very slick over his hurdles. I said to Paul ‘what did you think?’ and he said he could be a Stayers’ Hurdle candidate. I like to go chasing with them quickly. We’ll see.”
Sky Bet went 8/1 about the winner for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at next year's Cheltenham Festival and spokesman Michael Shinners said: "What a performance from Galopin Des Champs to beat what looked a good field in awesome fashion.
"He looks a horse with a massive future and will be a major player whichever route connections take."
17:20 Punchestown | Full result and free video replay
1st 6 Galopin Des Champs (FR) 13/8f
2nd 7 Gentlemansgame 11/1
3rd 2 Stattler (IRE) 10/1
Winning Trainer: W P Mullins | Winning Jockey: P Townend
Mullins completed a Grade One double when KILCRUIT (11/8) reversed Cheltenham bumper form with stablemate Sir Gerhard.
The latter got the verdict by half a length there, but he was only third this time as Kilcruit turned the tables in emphatic fashion in the ITM – Supporting Irish Store Sales Champion INH Flat Race.
Lake Winnipesaukee soon built up an early lead, but he was caught well over half a mile out with Kilcruit enjoying a dream run on the rail to get into contention under Derek O’Connor.
Sir Gerhard ranged alongside but was soon brushed aside by Kilcruit, who went on to score by four and three-quarter lengths from O’toole. Sir Gerhard (5/6 favourite) was another length and three-quarters back in third.
Mullins said: “He looked pretty good there. He glided down to the start. He loved that ground and when you consider how well he handled really heavy ground at Navan in the middle of winter and then win like that – this horse could be anything.
“We’ve had the family for years and years and I think this could be the last one out of it. My mother (breeder) will be happy this evening, and it’s great for Mags and Michael Masterson (owners).”
He added of the Masterson-owned Appreciate It, who was brilliant in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham: “Appreciate It will be back for next season. He just had a small setback which we couldn’t get right for this week.”
18:30 Punchestown Full Result and free video replay
1st 3 Kilcruit (IRE)11/8
2nd 4 O'toole (IRE) 33/1
3rd 6 Sir Gerhard (IRE) 5/6f
Winning Trainer: W P Mullins | Winning Jockey: Mr D O'Connor