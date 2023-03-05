The 11-year-old, owned by Paul Barber, Ged Mason and Sir Alex Ferguson, is being aimed at the Betway Bowl on April 13.

The five-time Grade One winner was last seen finishing second to Allaho in the Punchestown Gold Cup in April.

Nicholls is expected to give him a racecourse gallop ahead of his return, providing the ground eases sufficiently.

He said: “Clan Des Obeaux has been coming on beautifully. He has been doing a lot of work and the plan is to go straight to Aintree.

“I’m very pleased with him. It was touch and go at Christmas as to whether we’d carry on, but he’s done a lot of work and he’s been fine.