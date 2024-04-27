City Of Troy ready for Guineas after Friday gallop

The unbeaten Justify colt sparked Triple Crown dreams so impressive was he in his three races last season.

While the intention remains to try him on dirt at some stage to provide Coolmore with an elusive super-sire of dirt and turf horses, his initial priority is the first Classic of the season next Saturday.

“He’s in great form, he worked today and we’re very happy with him. Dean (Gallagher) was delighted with him, Aidan was delighted with him, fingers crossed he gets there in one piece, but it is all systems go,” said Paul Smith, son of Derrick Smith, one of the Coolmore partners, on ITV Racing.

“He’s grown a little bit, you’ll see that at Newmarket next week. He’s got a beautiful temperament, he had that as a two-year-old and still has it now, he takes his work very well, he’s just a joy to be around. They are very happy with him.

“It (dirt racing) is a possibility, it’s the old cliché of taking it a race at a time, see how he does next week, go from there, perhaps the Derby and see where he goes then. We’re looking forward to it.”