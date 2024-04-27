City Of Troy ready for Guineas after Friday gallop

Aidan O’Brien’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas favourite City Of Troy pleased connections in a gallop on Friday ahead of next week’s Classic.
The unbeaten Justify colt sparked Triple Crown dreams so impressive was he in his three races last season.
While the intention remains to try him on dirt at some stage to provide Coolmore with an elusive super-sire of dirt and turf horses, his initial priority is the first Classic of the season next Saturday.
“He’s in great form, he worked today and we’re very happy with him. Dean (Gallagher) was delighted with him, Aidan was delighted with him, fingers crossed he gets there in one piece, but it is all systems go,” said Paul Smith, son of Derrick Smith, one of the Coolmore partners, on ITV Racing.
“He’s grown a little bit, you’ll see that at Newmarket next week. He’s got a beautiful temperament, he had that as a two-year-old and still has it now, he takes his work very well, he’s just a joy to be around. They are very happy with him.
“It (dirt racing) is a possibility, it’s the old cliché of taking it a race at a time, see how he does next week, go from there, perhaps the Derby and see where he goes then. We’re looking forward to it.”
Footage of the work-out was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Coolmore and connections were clearly delighted with the gallop.
Gallagher declared he was “very happy with his work” and stated: “He travelled with a very high tempo.”
The rider added: “The paces were very solid from the word go and he found it very comfortable…he quickened up off the bend…and he galloped strongly to the line, even getting harder and stronger at the line.”
Whilst watching City Of Troy run, O’Brien commented: “See the happy head, see when their ears come forward straight away – there was no blow, see his ears pricked.
“Happy, relaxed and smooth – moved brilliant, delighted yeah!”
