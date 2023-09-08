City Of Troy puts Classic credentials on line in National Stakes

Six have been declared and Aidan O’Brien will bid to return to the roll of honour for the first time in the Group One event since 2016 with his promising son of Justify, who made it two from two with real authority in the Superlative Stakes.

He is already the ante-post market leader for next year’s 2000 Guineas and Derby, but faces his toughest opponent to date in the form of Adrian Murray’s Bucanero Fuerte.

The Wootton Bassett colt already has a Group One victory to his name and connections are relishing a highly-anticipated head-to-head.

“The team at Adrian’s are delighted with him, Robson (Aguiar) rides him on a regular basis and is delighted with him. He hasn’t missed a beat since the Phoenix Stakes,” said Tom Pennington, racing and operations manager for owners Amo Racing.

“He’s run four times and has the experience and is battle-hardened. He’s always had a touch of class from day one, but he can be a streetfighter.

“I know it’s 10-1 bar the two, but it’s no match race and there are a couple of others to be wary of despite City Of Troy looking the one to beat.”

O’Brien has also left in his unbeaten Henry Longfellow.