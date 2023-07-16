Christopher Head relishing Goodwood challenge with Blue Rose Cen

The daughter of Churchill has been a revelation for Head, winning the Prix Marcel Boussac last season before carrying all before her this term.

She landed the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches by a length and three-quarters before thriving for the step up to 10 furlongs in the Prix de Diane, winning by four lengths.

With Nashwa bursting back on to the scene with her thrilling win in the Falmouth on Friday, she will be lying in wait for the French challenger, hoping to defend her title in the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

“We’ll stay on the plan, the Nassau Stakes and of course the fight with Nashwa – I can’t wait to see that like all the racegoers and lovers of races,” Head told Sky Sports Racing.

“She had a little bit of time out but I want to be competitive in the next race, so I’m not going to wait.

“She’s pretty much shown she can go on any ground – she’s been on firmer ground, she’s been on heavy ground and is possibly better on softer ground – I just can’t wait to see her run.

“There will be a lot of discussion with the owner because she will either run in the Prix de l’Opera or the Arc de Triomphe, we will see after the Nassau so it is a bit early to discuss it.”