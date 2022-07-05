Sporting Life
Logged Out icon
Christophe Soumillon after the Eclipse

Christophe Soumillon launches appeal against Sandown Coral-Eclipse ban

By Sporting Life
14:29 · TUE July 05, 2022

Christophe Soumillon has submitted an appeal against the 12-day ban for careless riding handed out by the Sandown stewards in the aftermath of the Coral-Eclipse on Saturday, with a hearing scheduled for Thursday July 14.

The experienced Group One winner was at his very best as he guided Jean-Claude Rouget’s Vadeni to victory in the feature contest at the Esher track. But it was after the line where Soumillon was adjudged to have caused “considerable interference” according to the British Horseracing Authority stewards’ report when celebrating his success aboard the first French-trained winner of the race since 1960.

As Soumillon rose from the saddle in triumph crossing the line, Vadeni shifted to his right and left William Buick aboard third-placed Native Trail and subsequently James Doyle on Lord North short of room and needing to take evasive action.

In the immediate aftermath the winning rider admitted he was at fault for the incident. However, with 12 days being towards the upper scale of the penalty chart for the offence, and with the incident occurring after the line, the Belgian-born rider is looking to reduce the 12-day suspension which leaves him on the sidelines between July 16 and July 27.

Dave ‘Shippy’ Ellis, who takes care of the rider’s UK bookings, provided a statement outlining Soumillon’s reason for appeal and said on behalf of the jockey: “I wish to lodge an appeal against the severity and length of the ban imposed on me by the Sandown Park stewards following the running of the Eclipse at Sandown on July 2.”

