Christophe Soumillon “has kept his word” by reimbursing connections of Captain Wierzba, the colt who lost all chance when he elbowed and unshipped fellow jockey Rossa Ryan at Saint-Cloud.

The incident, which took place in the Prix Thomas Bryon Jockey Club de Turquie on September 30, sparked widespread condemnation of the Belgian-born rider, who received a two-month ban for his actions. The Aga Khan Studs also terminated Soumillon’s long-standing retainer. The spill, which took place five furlongs from the finish of the one-mile Group Three contest, saw Irishman Ryan take a nasty-looking fall which he managed to walk away from unscathed. Soumillon finished second on the subsequently disqualified Syros, but was contrite afterwards and pledged to refund Captain Wierzba’s owners, Valmont.