“I think he’ll come forward for that but is a horse who is really going to suit three miles and fences in time. He’s not a sharp type but I love is attitude and I think he’ll probably do things a little quicker with that run under his belt the next day.

Mullins said: “Fact To File won a two-and-a-half mile bumper and he’s a beautiful horse. He’s not quick, he’s a stayer with plenty of stamina and it’s only when I asked him to really pick up in the last half furlong that he did.

Speaking on this week’s Mullins It Over Podcast, he reflected on the victories of Fact To File and Ile Atlantique , two exciting prospects in their own right, but it was the performance of Did I Ask You That , who was touched off by Pour Les Filles in the finale on Boxing Day, that impressed him the most.

“Ile Atlantique is a beautiful horse, he’d be a little lighter, and is a real strong traveller with a high cruising speed. Again he wouldn’t have an immediate turn of foot like say Facile Vega or Redemption Day last year. I was always going to win but had to go through the gears and he continued to pick up.

“Again I think he’ll learn a lot from that and he’s probably more a bumper type than Fact To File but he’s one who will also improve as he goes out in trip and over jumps.”

"Did I Ask You That was unlucky. He’s a very sharp horse and if I had the race again I probably would have sat for another ten strides.

“I came there thinking I was going to win by ten lengths and he’s got tired but he hasn’t been in our yard for awfully long. He came to us at the end of November, start of December, and it would be very unusual for us to run one that quickly.

“We did it with St James’s Gate and maybe Tornado Flyer but I would think there’s a lot more improvement in him for his next run. We didn’t think he had quite the turn of foot he showed at Leopardstown, he doesn’t particularly show it at home, but because he arrived up late we maybe hadn’t been able to do as much with him as we would other horses.

“He could well be the best of the three of them.”

