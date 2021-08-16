The Henry de Bromhead-trained gelding returned to action at Down Royal on Saturday, and while ultimately having to settle for third behind all-the-way winner Frodon in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase, it was a performance that offered plenty of encouragement for the season ahead.

As did that of Envoi Allen, who was back to his brilliant best in the Grade Two Join Racing TV Chase.

The Waterford handler said: “Both were really good, Indo was brilliant and Envoi was good.”