David Ord on his love affair with Christmas racing stretching from an A1 traffic jam to a five minute window in the middle of Puss In Boots.

Christmas is a special time of year. And if you’re one of the lucky ones, racing will play a part too. It was Wetherby that first had me hooked as a festive treat – during those halcyon days for northern jumps racing in the early 1980s. It may have played second fiddle to the King George, but the Rowland Meyrick could always be relied upon to attract the odd festive star or two. The only one I saw live was Forgive 'N Forget in 1984 – something my dad failed to do as the crawl from the A1 to the track saw him ignore the season of goodwill to all and offer up the odd new word or two for a 12-year-old to add to their vocabulary as we edged forward yard by yard.

Forgive 'N Forget (nearside) won a Gold Cup

Everyone got it – the driver of a blue Lada Samurai who allegedly spurned at least three opportunities to turn right into the course. Then there was the car park attendant who stationed us “somewhere near Boston Spa”. It didn’t help that we could only watch on from the approach road as the Jimmy Fizgerald-trained novice hurdler he was going to back won the first. We got in just as they left the parade ring for the feature race. Never again he blasted. And he was true to his word. But we did go the Castleford Chase meeting – 24 hours later – every year for two decades. The A1 Bar at Wetherby was a fine place to spend your formative years, huddled around a single bar electric fire until the tapes went up which was the signal to dash to the rail to watch the action unfold. I really hope Wetherby didn’t give up one of their seasonal highlights without a fight. It was a race that mattered. I saw the mighty Pearlyman win it in 1987, Waterloo Boy in 1990 and 1991 and Viking Flagship in 1994 and 1997 (it was abandoned for two successive seasons in between because of frost). This was the cream of the crop – and they were in our backyard.

Pearlyman clears the last at Cheltenham

And from the A1 Bar – huddled around the single bar electric fire – you could watch the action from Kempton and Chepstow on a single small TV screen. Look, you knew you weren’t at the biggest show in town – but that didn’t matter – as I’m sure those who make the annual pilgrimage to the likes of Market Rasen, Sedgefield and Wincanton would agree. By my to have been born – or to have lived – near Kempton Park. The Queen’s Speech was the Christmas call to arms around the television for generations but much to my mum’s displeasure it was the King George in our small corner of Wakefield. And “we” used to win it regularly, the mighty Silver Buck did it twice on the bounce, Wayward Lad three times in four years, his 1985 triumph at a time when many felt he was a light of former days, particularly stirring. The Desert Orchid era followed – and racing has had few better ones when it comes to breaking out of our own small bubble. Yet even his achievements were eclipsed by Kauto Star’s five wins. By then I was fortunate enough to be working within the racing media – able to get up close and personal with the star names and their horses. He’s the best chaser I ever saw but even his presence at Kempton on Boxing Day couldn’t convince me to spend Christmas Day night in a budget Sunbury hotel. Once bitten and all that. Although that particular bed-mite incident did mean I got a full refund on one stay there ahead of a renewal of the artist formerly known as the Racing Post Chase won by One Man.

Long Run is about to take the measure of Kauto Star

The irony isn’t lost on me that the only King George I witnessed live was the rearranged renewal in 2010 – the only one Kauto ever got beat in as Long Run’s young legs catapulted him onto the Kempton roll of honour. Boxing Day racing meant the first dalliance with 48-hour declarations – sometimes even 72. In an era when the internet was niche and a text message cutting edge on a mobile phone, having a Racing Post under your arm as you headed to the pub at 11am on Christmas Eve with the full fields to work through, was the rarest of treats. Well it was if you were young, single and carefree. But inevitably times change. It was brought home to me on a family gathering in Burgess Hill in 2015. I was given a ten-minute window of opportunity to watch the King George – and it was one for the ages as Cue Card cut down Vautour in the shadow of the post. But as I ached to watch a replay, see the interview with the victors and the vanquished – the controller was snatched back and the film version of Puss In Boots restored to the screen. The kids were appeased and when The Croods premiered an hour or so later I knew the racing game was up for the day.