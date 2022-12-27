Read Timeform's report of the Christmas Hurdle, which was won in sparkling style by the hugely exciting Constitution Hill.

Constitution Hill was sent off at cramped odds, despite the presence of a dual previous winner of this race in stablemate Epatante, and he produced another top-class performance while hardly coming off the bridle, running to a level unmatched in this race this century, perhaps only Faugheen capable of getting even within hailing distance among the winners, still very hard to see what is going to give him a race in the Champion Hurdle, Honeysuckle very much included; the pace was fair, the key moment for the winner's opponents coming at the fifth, where three of the other four lost ground with their jumping just as the pace was lifting.

Constitution Hill had earned rave notices for his performance in the Fighting Fifth and did nothing to question the view taken there (or in the Supreme), his jumping again impressing particularly, entitled to be a very short price for the Champion Hurdle, even with Honeysuckle back on song, with the Irish Champion the only realistic option in the interim according to his trainer for all that's hardly a plan that chimes with his stable's usual way of doing things; prominent, jumped very slickly, travelled well, led fifth, clear early in straight, kept on well, won easily; he remains open to improvement, given the right circumstances, and is potentially the best hurdler seen in Timeform's long experience. Epatante had been swept aside by the winner in the Fighting Fifth and she might well not have taken him on again had the International taken place, as it was she was unable to make the slightest impact against her stable-companion; held up, bumped fifth, went second early in straight, left behind by winner soon after; she's been placed three times in the Champion Hurdle, including winning in 2020, but there must be a temptation to run her in the Mares' Hurdle this time around.

Highway One O Two faced a very stiff task in this grade, meeting the first two on very disadvantageous terms, and he did as well as he could; led until fifth, shaken up entering straight, weakened two out. Sceau Royal was below form, a rare blip for him, the mistake he made at the fifth compromising his chance of a better performance; held up, blundered fifth, labouring after. Metier had a lot on in this company but still didn't run much of a race considering he'd won a November Handicap back on the Flat when last seen in the autumn; waited with, very slow fifth, labouring after, pulled up straight.