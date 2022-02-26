It was a whirlwind half hour for Christian Williams as he followed up his Eider Chase success with a one-two in the Coral Trophy Handicap Chase at Kempton.
Just minutes after Win My Wings had landed an almighty gamble for the yard up at Newcastle, Williams went and plundered another big staying chase handicap as Cap Du Nord bounced back to form ahead of stablemate Kitty's Light.
Dropped by the handicapper to a mark of 127 after his Sky Bet Chase third last month, he jumped much better under Jack Tudor at the Sunbury venue and took full advantage of his relatively lowly rating in this 0-150.
Kitty's Light ran a stormer in second for the same stable, travelling well and looking the likely winner two out before her stablemate pulled out more.
