Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Chris Wilder is the favourite to take over at Cardiff
Chris Wilder - taken over at Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder lands Middlesbrough job

By Sporting Life
12:12 · SUN November 07, 2021

Chris Wilder has been appointed as the new manager of Middlesbrough, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The former Sheffield United boss succeeds Neil Warnock, who left Boro after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Brom. Wilder had been out of work since leaving the Bramall Lane, where he had been in charge for five years, in March.

The 54-year-old guided the South Yorkshire outfit from the third tier to the top flight but they struggled last season and were bottom of the Premier League when he made way.

Wilder, who began his managerial career with non-League Alfreton Town 20 years ago, has also had spells at Halifax, Oxford and Northampton.

He took Oxford back into the League in 2010 and also won League Two with Northampton in 2016. He will be joined at the Riverside Stadium by his long-time assistant Alan Knill.

A statement on the Boro website read: “The club are delighted to confirm the appointment of Chris Wilder as our new manager.”

Boro are 14th in the Championship and have won just six games this term. Warnock, 72, had been at the helm since the summer of 2020. The side finished 10th last season.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING