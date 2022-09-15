Sporting Life
Chris Waller - bidding for big double
Chris Waller

Chris Waller to miss the Queen’s funeral due to Covid-19 related issues

By Sporting Life
10:25 · THU September 15, 2022

Australian trainer Chris Waller has announced he will be unable to attend the Queen’s state funeral on Monday due to “Covid-19 related circumstances”.

Waller was due to join Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley at Westminster Abbey with senior UK politicians and heads of state from across the world expected to attend.

The Royal Ascot-winning handler was one of 10 Australians invited to attend for their “extraordinary contributions to their communities”.

However, Waller, who counts record-breaker Winx, Melbourne Cup winner Verry Elleegant and sprint sensation Nature Strip among his recent stable stars and currently houses the Queen’s horse Chalk Stream, will not be able to make the trip.

In a statement, he said: “It is an honour and I am extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the people of Australia to represent the country in farewelling Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Unfortunately due to Covid-19 related circumstances I am unable to attend the funeral.

“Like so many others, I will live with and cherish for the rest of my life the fond memories I have of Her Majesty; her love of horses and animals, her passion for life and the respect she gave everyday people. My deepest condolences go out to the Royal family and the rest of the world that currently mourn.

“What a great life Her Majesty lived and what an inspiration she was, and will continue to be, to so many generations around the globe.”

