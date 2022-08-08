Chris Wall has no regrets about missing Sunday’s Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville and saving Double Or Bubble for the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes.

A close-up fifth to Alcohol Free in the July Cup, Double Or Bubble is set to tackle Saturday’s Group Two feature at Newbury. Highfield Princess, who beat Wall’s five-year-old by a neck at Chelmsford last summer, led home Minzaal and Garrus in the Group One feature in France, rivals whose form ties in closely with Double Or Bubble. Wall feels her form, which included a fine run behind Naval Crown in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot, will serve her well at the Berkshire track.

“We are moving her back up to seven furlongs, having campaigned her at six so far this year,” said Wall. “We have sort of run out of six-furlong races at the moment. “Having won at Listed level and at Group Three, we would like to try to show a bit of form at Group Two so it looks good on her CV, and this looks a good slot, timing-wise, to have a go at it. So, all being well, the Hungerford is the plan. “Her form ties in quite well with Highfield Princess, Minzaal and Garrus, who were all prominent in the Prix Maurice de Gheest yesterday, so as things stack up, she will certainly be in the mix, all being well.”