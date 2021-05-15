Sporting Life
David Evans is a shrewd operator
David Evans is a shrewd operator

Choux lands monster Thirsk gamble for David Evans - 40/1 into 100/30

By Sporting Life
12:58 · SAT May 15, 2021

David Evans' Choux landed a huge gamble at Thirsk with late money forcing the newcomer into 100/30 from 40s before she won the opener.

The daughter of Exceed And Excel landed division one of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes with an impressive performance under Shane Kelly.

The two-year-old broke smartly and was quickly in the front rank towards the stands' side, before Kelly eased her into the lead.

As her rivals began to toil it was quickly apparent that Choux was going well in the lead and there were no nervous moments whatsoever for anyone that had inspired or joined in on the gamble.

She had one and three quarter lengths to spare at the line with Qwicken, a 125/1 chance, following her home in second.

Kelly played it cool afterwards telling Racing TV: “She’s not very big and that was Dave’s concern, but she was very impressive.

“I was happy to get a lead early doors and race up the middle, then I let her go and it was never really in any doubt.

“Royal Ascot is a completely different ball game but I’d imagine Dave will roll the dice."

12:30 Thirsk | Full result and free video replay

1st 3 Choux (IRE)10/3
2nd 7 Qwicken (IRE) 125/1
3rd 11 Zwift 18/1

Winning Trainer: P D Evans | Winning Jockey: S W Kelly

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

