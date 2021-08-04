Racing news: Group One options for Glass Slippers

The five-year-old has already struck gold three times at the highest level, having added to her 2019 Prix de l’Abbaye triumph with victories in the Flying Five at the Curragh and the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint last season.

Having missed Royal Ascot, Glass Slippers made her belated comeback in Friday’s King George Stakes – and a fine effort to finish third has teed her up perfectly for either the Nunthorpe at York on August 20, or a defence of her Flying Five crown next month.

Ryan said: “I was delighted with Glass Slippers – she ran a great race. She’s come out of the race well and will improve a lot for the run. It bodes well for the rest of the year with her.She’s in the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five, and we’ll decide which way we go nearer the time.”