Tom Eaves celebrates on Glass Slippers
Tom Eaves celebrates on Glass Slippers

Racing news: Group One options for Glass Slippers

By Sporting Life
12:44 · WED August 04, 2021

Kevin Ryan has a choice of Group One options for Glass Slippers after her encouraging return to action at Goodwood last week.

The five-year-old has already struck gold three times at the highest level, having added to her 2019 Prix de l’Abbaye triumph with victories in the Flying Five at the Curragh and the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint last season.

Having missed Royal Ascot, Glass Slippers made her belated comeback in Friday’s King George Stakes – and a fine effort to finish third has teed her up perfectly for either the Nunthorpe at York on August 20, or a defence of her Flying Five crown next month.

Ryan said: “I was delighted with Glass Slippers – she ran a great race. She’s come out of the race well and will improve a lot for the run. It bodes well for the rest of the year with her.She’s in the Nunthorpe and the Flying Five, and we’ll decide which way we go nearer the time.”

You in Two | Racing Edition - Oisin Murphy

The Hambleton handler is hoping to secure more imminent Group One success with stable stalwart Brando, in this weekend’s Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

Although the nine-year-old has not managed to get his head in front since summer 2019, he proved he is no back number when beaten less than three lengths into seventh place in the July Cup at Newmarket on his latest appearance.

“Brando goes for the Maurice de Gheest,” said Ryan. He ran very well in the July Cup – he’s still got it.”

