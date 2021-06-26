Racing news: Chil Chil on course for July Cup at Newmarket

Andrew Balding believes his talented sprinter Chil Chil is getting better with age - just like her high profile half-brother Beat The Bank – and is “at the top of her game” ahead of Saturday’s Darley July Cup.
The Exceed And Excel filly followed up a second place at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile on her first outing of the season in April with victory at the same course less than three weeks later at the QIPCO Guineas Festival.
She then put in a career best display in the Group Three Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle last time out and Balding believes she now deserves to line up in the Group One six furlong feature race at Newmarket’s Moet & Chandon July Festival this weekend, if conditions are to her liking.
The hat-trick seeking filly, who is a half-sister to four time Group Two winner Beat The Bank, has plenty to find on ratings with a number of her rivals.
But her trainer said: “She will go for the July Cup if the ground is good or faster. She showed some pretty useful form last year when conditions were right and she was a little bit unfortunate on a couple of occasions. Beat The Bank, her brother, got better with age and it appears she is.
“It is a big step up in class but she likes the track at Newmarket and I don’t see why she won’t like this one, so why not have a go?
“She travelled strongly at Newcastle and I was impressed with the way she picked up in the second half of the race. She is clearly a filly at the top of her game. It would be nice if she could prove up to this level."
