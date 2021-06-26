Racing news: Chil Chil on course for July Cup at Newmarket

Andrew Balding believes his talented sprinter Chil Chil is getting better with age - just like her high profile half-brother Beat The Bank – and is “at the top of her game” ahead of Saturday’s Darley July Cup.

The Exceed And Excel filly followed up a second place at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile on her first outing of the season in April with victory at the same course less than three weeks later at the QIPCO Guineas Festival. She then put in a career best display in the Group Three Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle last time out and Balding believes she now deserves to line up in the Group One six furlong feature race at Newmarket’s Moet & Chandon July Festival this weekend, if conditions are to her liking. The hat-trick seeking filly, who is a half-sister to four time Group Two winner Beat The Bank, has plenty to find on ratings with a number of her rivals.

READ: July Festival star names to note