Cheveley Park target for Persian Dreamer

Dominic Ffrench Davis’ filly got off the mark in style with a taking performance on debut at Newmarket, but she had to settle for a supporting role in her next two starts at York and in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Although a beaten favourite when only fourth in the Marygate on the Knavesmire, she ran with much more encouragement when filling the same position at Ascot and showed plenty of class when building on that performance to get back to winning ways in the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket’s July meeting.

The daughter of Calyx was assisted by a pre-race downpour which made the ground more to her liking on that occasion – and with Group Two honours in the bag, connections are hoping the weather gods will be in their favour once again when Persian Dreamer heads to the Rowley Mile on September 30 for her shot at top-level success.

“She’s bang on target for the Cheveley Park, she’s in good form and has been ticking over nicely since her win at the July Meeting,” said Tom Pennington, racing and operations manager for owners Amo Racing.

“We couldn’t be happy with her and it’s all systems go.

“She is better with some juice in the ground and the rain came just in time for her at Newmarket. It was nice to see Tom Ward’s filly who was third (Woodhay Wonder) then go and win the sales race the other week, that was a nice boost for the form.

“The form is in the book and she’s a high-class filly. If we get some rain and her ground, I’m sure she would be very competitive in a Cheveley Park.”