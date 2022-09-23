Check out the what the trainers say ahead of Saturday's Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Meditate gets a second bite of the cherry at Group One level in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. The daughter of No Nay Never won each of her first four starts for Aidan O’Brien, including the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Debutante at the Curragh. She suffered the first defeat of her career when no match for Tahiyra in the Moyglare Stud Stakes – although she did little wrong in defeat – and turns out just under a fortnight later on the Rowley Mile. O’Brien, who claimed a fourth Cheveley Park win in the last six years with Tenebrism 12 months ago, said: “She seems to be in very good form. She came out of the Moyglare really well. She ran a good race there, but obviously we haven’t done much with her since. We hope she runs well.” While Meditate is dropping back in distance, the Richard Hannon-trained Trillium steps back up after narrowly outpointing The Platinum Queen in the five-furlong Flying Childers at Doncaster, with the pair well clear of the rest.

Hannon said: “I trained her dam Marsh Hawk, she was a good filly and was fast and the stallion (No Nay Never) has had a great year. She has it all going for her and she is on the way up. I won the Cheveley Park with Tiggy Wiggy in 2014. She had a lot of speed, but this filly has a lot of scope. Tiggy Wiggy had her races won at halfway and this filly is only getting going a furlong out. It is only two weeks after her last run, but I’m very hopeful that she will be best in the race.” Swingalong earned her place with a 25/1 success in the Lowther at York last month. While the Showcasing filly was very much trainer Karl Burke’s second string on the Knavesmire, with her stablemate and hot favourite Dramatised failing to see out the six furlongs in fifth, the Spigot Lodge handler does not believe there was any fluke about Swingalong’s victory. He said: “It looks a very hot Cheveley Park to me, but I think she goes there with a good, fighting chance. It wasn’t a surprise to us to see her run well at York. Swingalong is a good filly in her own right and we’ll see how good she is on Saturday.” Saeed bin Suroor’s Duchess of Cambridge winner Mawj was beaten three lengths into fourth place by Swingalong at York and takes her on once more. “She worked well on Saturday, she’s in good form,” said Bin Suroor. “She’s had a nice break because she was busy in the summer, you have to look after the fillies. She won at Newmarket and then went to York and we’ve just given her a break after that. I think she’s ready for this now, she has some very good form, very solid and she tries hard.”