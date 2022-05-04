A review of the action from Wednesday's meeting at Chester where Hugo Palmer saw Ever Given run out an impressive winner.

Palmer and Owen off the mark Michael Owen and Hugo Palmer both admitted to a sense of relief as Ever Given romped home to give the new partnership their first winner together at Chester. Owen and his former trainer Tom Dascombe were always a force to be reckoned with on the Roodee and upon his appointment, Classic-winner Palmer knew that one of his tasks would be to make sure the team are well represented at the track’s big May meeting. While Palmer stressed his team would be smaller than normally expected given he has only been at Manor House Stables, near Malpas, a matter of weeks, any nerves would have been calmed by Ever Given’s stylish four-and-three-quarter-length verdict.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

For Owen, who went to great trouble to persuade Palmer to make the move north, it was a sense of justification. “We came here with low expectations as Hugo is still getting to know the horses but to get one on the board and in that fashion, we’re delighted,” said Owen. “He had a nice draw and Danny (Tudhope) kept it simple, so off top weight that’s a nice performance. “It’s great to get off the mark here so early but I’ve not employed a kid, I’ve employed someone who has been there and done it. This is for the long-term, however, to have the start we’ve had is super.” Owen was working in his role as a pundit for BT Sport at Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final versus Villareal on Tuesday evening and did not leave Spain until the early hours. “My alarm went at 3.30am, I had to fly to Charles De Gaulle as if I’d flown direct it wasn’t getting me here until 1pm and I’d have missed the first couple of races. I’ll be knackered in a couple of hours but I’m all right now. We’ve Mr McCann running tomorrow too.” Palmer was not only relieved but also slightly surprised that Ever Given won so easily. “He’d been working well some days and only OK some others – but he’d never worked badly so we weren’t sure what to expect,” he said. “It has been like that with all the horses we’ve run, though, as I’ve only known them six weeks. I’ve been saying to all the owners ‘I think we’re in the right place and I hope we run well and then we’ll make a plan’ and most of them have run well to be fair – but none of them quite as well as him! “He’s opened up options for the rest of the year. He doesn’t have any entries but if the ground was similar, could he end up going for the Sandy Lane (at Haydock)? I don’t know. “We’ve quite a few in the same boat with Ebro River, Hierarchy and Flaming Rib and possibly at some stage Dubawi Legend, too, who also might end up being a sprinter. We could be mob-handed in the Haydock Sprint Cup!” Moore shines on Oaks heroine Thoughts Of June (7/1) reversed Leopardstown form with Above The Curve to provide Aidan O'Brien with a seventh win in the Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Cheshire Oaks. Beaten two-and-three-quarter lengths by the 5/4 favourite last time, the winner was given a fine front-running ride by Ryan Moore here, kicking two lengths clear on the turn for home. The strong-travelling runner-up had a furlong-and-a-half to close her down and made inroads into the deficit but was still half-a-length adrift at the line.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 16/1 from 66/1 for the Cazoo Oaks and pushed the runner-up out two points to 14/1. Sky Bet are 12/1 from 66s about Thoughts Of June. Coolmore’s UK representative, Kevin Buckley, said of Thoughts Of June: “I think we have to be thinking of Epsom. Aidan will have a chat with the owners, which include our partners Moyglare Stud, but I think on that performance we’d have to head to Epsom. “Aidan always felt that stepping her up in trip would be to her liking, he thought she’d handle it here round the bends and Ryan was very happy. We made plenty of use of her last time at Leopardstown, so that was always the plan to do that today but she’s fairly versatile I would imagine. “We’ll have to see what else happens in the trials. We were very happy with Tuesday in the Guineas and she seems to have come out of it well. We’re looking forward to June.”

Thoughts Of June (right) wins the Cheshire Oaks

Another exciting prospect for Loughnane David Loughnane is gaining a reputation as a very good trainer of juveniles and looks to have another decent type on his hands after Absolutelyflawless maintained her unbeaten record with a stylish display in the ICM Stellar Sports Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes at Chester. Go Bears Go carried the flag for the Shropshire handler last year and having won at Southwell on her debut, Absolutelyflawless took a big step forward to beat some potentially smart fillies under Laura Pearson. Sent off at 6/1, she was relatively slowly away but Pearson was content to sit off the hot early pace set by the odds-on favourite Star Of Lady M, who failed to handle the bend and carried most of the field into the centre of the track. That left a a huge gap up the rail which Pearson gleefully accepted, coming home a length and a half clear of Ocean Cloud.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Loughnane said: “That was just what we wanted to see. We knew she’d be slowly away and Laura thought there’d be loads of pace on and she was right. She’s quite a smart filly, when the gap opened up she was going well enough to take it. I wasn’t sure about the ground but she’s a tough filly and obviously handled it. Today was the plan. We can have a think about Ascot and everything. A stiff five furlongs at Ascot, I wouldn’t be afraid of it.” Gay Kelleway said of Ocean Cloud: “We were beaten by the ground, she wants it quick. She’ll still go to Ascot before she goes to America.”

West ponders Dash bid Epsom trainer Adam West has to weigh up the pros and cons of running a three-year-old against his elders in the Dash at Epsom having seen Live In The Dream make all in the Tote-sponsored five-furlong handicap. Having won at Sandown 12 days ago, he was racing off a mark of 92 but Ryan Moore was able to grab the rail from stall two. Moore sensibly waited until pressing the button and the 11/8 favourite went away to win by two and a quarter lengths from Nymphadora.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!