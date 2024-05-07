Chester Wednesday preview: What the trainers say

Check out the view from connections ahead of Wednesday's big-race action at Chester.

3.05 Weatherbys ePassport Cheshire Oaks Joseph O’Brien has watched his father Aidan win the Weatherbys E-Passport Cheshire Oaks a record eight times, but now has the chance to join him on the roll of honour with Galileo Dame holding leading claims on Wednesday. The daughter of Galileo Gold built on an encouraging effort on debut at Gowran late last year to defeat his father’s Rubies Are Red when opening her account at Leopardstown last month. She pulled three and a half lengths clear in that maiden contest and now takes the step up to Pattern company with her handler eager to test her credentials at a higher level on this raiding mission to the Roodee. “She won really nicely at Leopardstown and now steps up slightly in trip which we think she will handle fine,” said O’Brien. “Her two runs so far have been on soft ground, so getting on better ground will be a slight unknown for her. However, we think she is a nice filly who will be able to hold her own in Listed company going forward.”

As well as the aforementioned Rubies Are Red, Aidan O’Brien will also saddle Dundalk maiden winner Port Fairy in a race he has won five times in the last 10 years. Also saddling two in the race is Ralph Beckett, who appears to have strong claims with impressive Wolverhampton scorer Forest Fairy and also runs Seaward who was pitched into Group One company when last seen at the end of 2023. The former holds an entry for both the Betfred Oaks at Epsom and the Ribblesdale Stakes at Ascot and her handler is looking forward to seeing her hit the track for only a second time. “It was a good effort first time and I don’t think we were expecting it,” said Beckett. “She has done well for the time she has been given in between. She’s a tall, well-balanced filly who has worked well on the grass at home and we’re looking forward to it. This is the right place for her and she’s been training well in the run up to it.” On Seaward, he added: “We set her a stiff task last year, but she has wintered well and she’s a handy filly who will handle the track well in our view. We’re drawn well with both fillies which is always a big help (at Chester).”

Andrew Balding’s Lasting Love has twice caught the eye in defeat and could be an improver, while similar could be said for John and Thady Gosden’s Beeley, who steps up in trip having finished second on both times she has consented to race so far. A spirited daughter of Camelot, the Duke Of Devonshire-owned three-year-old has twice got loose before entering the stalls, but she clearly possess ability and pushed a well-regarded stablemate close at Sandown last time. “She ran very well at Sandown last time which was only her second start,” said Thady Gosden. “It was only her second start and she will improve for the step up in trip. It was a stiff mile and a half at Sandown and hopefully she will enjoy the extra distance.” Not many will go from a 0-75 handicap to a Listed Oaks trial, but that is challenge presented to Adrian Keatley’s hat-trick-seeking Flying Finn. Ambiente Amigo was well held on her Newmarket return but has previously contested at the highest level and is held in high regard by trainer James Owen. 3.40 Boodles Chester Vase Stakes Owners Juddmonte will seek back-to-back victories in the Boodles Chester Vase Stakes on Wednesday when Cadogan Place attempts to replicate Arrest’s triumph of 12 months ago. Like Arrest, Andrew Balding’s colt is a smartly-bred son of Frankel, but whereas last year’s scorer brought Group form to the table, this year’s model is very much an unproven prospect as he steps up in class following a winning debut at Southwell. Rolleston novice winners would not typically be fancied for Classic trials on their next start, but this particular 11-furlong event had a strong look to it with Cadogan Place narrowly getting the better of a Charlie Appleby Betfred Derby entrant, the reopposing Hidden Law. “He’s a nice colt who has just taken a bit of time – which is why he started so late, he’s a big horse,” said Barry Mahon, Juddmonte’s European racing manager. “He won his novice from Charlie’s horse who has since gone on and franked the form with an impressive win at Newbury. They reoppose each other again and it will be interesting to see how it plays out. He’s a nice colt, he’s improving a lot and is a well-bred colt, so we’re looking forward to a good run.”

Arrest would go on from Chester to subsequently be sent off favourite for the Derby on his next start. Cadogan Place does not currently hold an entry ticket to the Premier Classic, but a trip to Epsom is not completely off the table, with connections keen to learn plenty about their colt who will be partnered by Oisin Murphy on the Roodee. “I suppose we’re going to find out what we have and we didn’t have the Derby on our minds, simply as in he didn’t make it to the track at two,” continued Mahon. “He’s not an exuberant work horse at home, so we didn’t have Epsom on our mind. He won his novice in nice fashion, but there hasn’t been a whole lot of options to run him back in a novice. This is a nice option and it tells us where we will go from here. “He’s a fine, big, well-bred horse and very nice physically. He’s taken his time to mature, but he passed his first test and we’re stepping up to the next level and if he passes that then there’s all the conversations to be had. And if he doesn’t we can then make alternative plans.” The aforementioned Hidden Law built on his short-head Southwell defeat to Cadogan Place when blitzing the opposition in impressive fashion at Newbury on his second start. His trainer already houses the ante-post Derby favourite at his Moulton Paddocks base, but Hidden Law is as short as 16-1 himself for Classic honours on June 1 and is given the chance to throw his hat into the Godolphin reckoning. “We were delighted with Hidden Law at Newbury, when he showed a big improvement from his first start,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com. “We know this is a fair step up in class, but he looked to run to a decent level when winning his maiden. This will hopefully give us a clearer picture of his summer programme.”

Hidden Law impresses at Newbury