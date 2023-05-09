Timeform tip:

ARREST went close at Group 1 level on his final 2-y-o start and sets a good standard for the rest to aim at. Hadrianus shaped well behind another good prospect from the Gosden stable on his recent reappearance and may provide a bigger threat to the selection than Aidan O'Brien's Adelaide River .

Timeform top rated: Arrest 123p

What the connections say:

Barry Mahon, European racing manager for Juddmonte, Arrest: “Chester is probably not his ideal track, but we were meant to go to Sandown and unfortunately it was abandoned with the rain.

The Vase was Plan C as originally we were going to the Dee Stakes (on Thursday), (but) the forecast is giving plenty of rain coming in on the Wednesday afternoon and night, so we said we’d go for the fresh ground on Wednesday.

“He is ready to run and we are hopeful he will run a nice race if he can handle the turns and undulations of Chester.

“Arrest is in good form. I saw him on Saturday and physically he’s done well from two to three. He was a big frame last year and he is definitely a stronger horse this year.

“John and Thady said the other morning that the experience of Chester would do him good. If we ended up going to Epsom, he will have that under his belt.