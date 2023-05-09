Check out the Timeform ratings and selection plus the view from connections for Wednesday's Boodles Chester Vase.
ARREST went close at Group 1 level on his final 2-y-o start and sets a good standard for the rest to aim at. Hadrianus shaped well behind another good prospect from the Gosden stable on his recent reappearance and may provide a bigger threat to the selection than Aidan O'Brien's Adelaide River.
Arrest 16/1 (Bet365), 12/1 (Sky Bet), 10/1 (Paddy Power & Betfair)
Adelaide River 50/1 (General)
Barry Mahon, European racing manager for Juddmonte, Arrest: “Chester is probably not his ideal track, but we were meant to go to Sandown and unfortunately it was abandoned with the rain.
The Vase was Plan C as originally we were going to the Dee Stakes (on Thursday), (but) the forecast is giving plenty of rain coming in on the Wednesday afternoon and night, so we said we’d go for the fresh ground on Wednesday.
“He is ready to run and we are hopeful he will run a nice race if he can handle the turns and undulations of Chester.
“Arrest is in good form. I saw him on Saturday and physically he’s done well from two to three. He was a big frame last year and he is definitely a stronger horse this year.
“John and Thady said the other morning that the experience of Chester would do him good. If we ended up going to Epsom, he will have that under his belt.
“We have seen it in the last few years with Aidan (O’Brien) and Barry Hills before that, they all take them to Chester for the reason that they get that experience, with the crowd on top of them.
“We had two quiet days at Sandown and then at Ffos Las – not too many people and not too much happening.
“The travel to France has done him good. He has enough miles under his belt and hopefully he’ll be able to handle it and the form with Dubai Mile looks good. He ran a good race in the Guineas when you look at his finishing position (fifth).”
Ryan Moore (courtesy of Betfair) - Adelaide River: “He probably ran to a similar level form in his three starts after his debut win, ending up with a third in that one-mile-and-two-furlong Group One race at Saint-Cloud at the back-end,” Moore told his Betfair blog.
“Rain wouldn’t be a hindrance to his chances and hopefully he can kick on at three, though he has six lengths to find with Arrest on that French form.”
