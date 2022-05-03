Matt tipped Grand National winner Noble Yeats at 50/1 to help take his 2022 tally to +110 points to recommended stakes so far in 2022

Value Bet tips: Wednesday May 4 1pt win Buckshaw Village in 3.40 Chester at 10/1 (Bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

No shortage of action, but patient approach often best A handful of races on ITV4 from day one of the Boodles May Festival on Wednesday though I’d suggest anyone claiming to have five strong fancies may just be forcing the issue a little. Star Of Lady M and Ocean Cloud set a decent standard in the opening ICM Stellar Sports Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes, but Absolutelyflawless is quite an interesting rival. Her debut run at Southwell was far from flawless as she stood still for a second as the stalls opened and was on the back foot from the start as a result. However, she showed real ability and a good attitude to weave between rivals, one of whose jockey came close to inadvertently striking Absolutelyflawless across the nose which his whip, and ultimately went on to win well. Juveniles often learn more from suffering defeat first time out but I’d be surprised if she didn’t take a big step forward mentally from that sort of introduction, though admittedly the Southwell race wasn’t exactly packed with quality and there’s a large enough gap to bridge with a couple of these. There’s no obvious reason to take on Live In The Dream from stall one in the tote.co.uk Free Chester Placepot Every Day Handicap, while the Weatherbys Cheshire Oaks and Boodles Chester Vase are Classic trials from which I’m happy to learn.

Fahey horse given chance by the assessor The Deepbridge Handicap is a bit more like it in terms of finding a bet with nine due to go to post for the extended six-furlong contest. Top-weight Ever Given will be cherry ripe for this first run of the season and first under the banner of Hugo Palmer, but a mark of 97 might just be enough to hold him back, while Tolstoy is high enough on 94 too and Golden Warrior has to bounce straight back having returned lame at Newcastle just 19 days ago. Pocket The Profit is wide enough in stall seven and when it comes to track position it wouldn’t be a surprise to see BUCKSHAW VILLAGE figure a bit more prominently than was the case at Ripon last month. After a lifeless comeback effort (behind Pocket The Profit) at Pontefract, the Birchwood colt went with a tongue-tie for the first time at Ripon and duly posted a much-improved, staying-on fifth behind Firebomb.