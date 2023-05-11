A review of the pick of the action from Chester on Thursday.

Hamish makes winning return The William Haggas-trained Hamish stamped his class with a repeat success in the tote.co.uk Bet £5 Get £20 Ormonde Stake, defying a weight penalty to run out a ready winner in the hands of Tom Marquand. Sent off at 7/4, with market favouritism held by the Aidan O'Brien-trained Changingoftheguard (11/10), the 2023 Ormonde hero Hamish cruised through the mile and three-quarter Group 3 and was still travelling within himself as the field started their turn for home. With front-running Changingoftheguard coming under the pump, it was left to Ralph Beckett's new recruit Lone Eagle to put up the most resistance and while he stuck on well to be beaten just a length and a quarter at the line, the seven-year-old Hamish was fully in charge having moved to the front with a furlong to travel. Changingoftheguard could manage only third, a further two and a half lengths behind Lone Eagle.

Marquand said on Sky Sports Racing: "He's a proper yard favourite and a really special horse. He feels absolutely great and possibly even better than ever. They've done a great job with him at home. "It's horses like this that really showcases how much work goes in at home. Hopefully the ground stays this way for him. I probably ended up one further back than I ideally envisaged but he has a turn of foot on this sort of ground and when I got a split I thought it was probably game over."

Tenth Dee success for O'Brien Aidan O'Brien struck again at Chester as San Antonio provided the trainer with a 10th career success in the Boodles Dee Stakes. The son of Dubawi was having his fourth start and was stepping up to Listed level after winning a Dundalk maiden at the end of March but he overcame the rise in grade to run out a ready winner, scoring by a length and three-quarters from 11/10 favourite Alder. Winning jockey Ryan Moore had the colt in a prominent pitch from the start and while there was some jostling in behind as they turned for home in the mile and a quarter contest, San Antonio skipped clear when asked to quicken and Alder - trained by O'Brien's son, Donnacha, couldn't get on terms having been held up off the pace through the early stages of the race.

The winner was cut to 25/1 from 50/1 by Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair for the Betfred Derby at Epsom early next month. Speaking after the race, O’Brien said: “We were delighted. It was messy around there and it was tactical. Ryan gave our horse a great ride and he had him in a great position and controlled the race. He was very happy with the horse. “He was always going to ride him forward, but he was happy to have horses around him. I don’t think they went too fat but he said they got home well and when he asked he found plenty. “He got the mile and a quarter very well there. I know it wasn’t a fast pace but it was slow ground. He obviously looks very adaptable and looks like a horse who’d get further and this was a trial, so he has to be looked at as one who could go to a Derby – either Epsom or France or Ascot or whatever. “The lads will decide what they want to do, they’ll discuss with Ryan. He’s been going very well at home so I’m delighted with him." Meanwhile, O’Brien confirmed that Epsom was still very much the plan for the current ante-post favourite Auguste Rodin, who finished down the field in last weekend’s QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. He continued: “Obviously, we always thought the world of Auguste Rodin, everything always came very easy to him and it didn’t matter what distance you worked him over. The good thing is he has come out of the Guineas well and we’re really looking forward to him on the next day. “Auguste Rodin is going straight to the Derby, that’s the plan. It will be all normal exercise, he’s easy to do things with and is very natural always so it will just be a case of minding him really. “For Lingfield we have a horse called Bertinelli and we have a horse called Continuous going for the Dante at York and that’s really it after that.” Jockey Ryan Moore has now won five of the last six renewals of the Dee Stakes and he said: “He’s a very likeable colt. It was a messy race early on, I was going forward but the horse on my inside and the horse on my outside were keen. "He got into a nice rhythm and when I asked him to quicken he picked up well. He’s a brave horse and kept finding, he’s probably improving and I’d like to think there’s more to come."

King’s Lynn just misses out on royal victory Nymphadora denied the King and Queen a first winner since their coronation as stablemate King’s Lynn had to make do with the runner-up spot in the CAA Stellar Handicap. King’s Lynn has mixed at the very highest level in the sprinting division, last season winning the Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock before contesting both the King’s Stand and the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. Dropping back into a handicap for the first time in over two years, the six-year-old was a 5-2 favourite to carry the royal colours to victory on the Roodee under Ryan Moore, but he was ultimately unable to reel in his fellow Andrew Balding-trained runner Nymphadora.

