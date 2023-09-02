Chester review: Shanroe wins feature as Military Order flops

Shanroe (17/2) became the first Irish-trained winner of the CAA Stellar Chester Stakes as odds-on favourite Military Order proved a bitter disappointment.

Sent off the 4/5 market leader, Charlie Appleby's Lingfield Derby Trial winner was racing for the first time since finishing last in the Betfred Derby - and filled the same placing in this Listed contest. He tracked the front-running winner but was unable to get upsides when off the bridle on the final turn and William Buick accepted the situation inside the distance. Jason Hart was in the saddle aboard the Karl Thornton-trained winner who dug deep as the chasing pack threw down late challenges to hold on by a length-and-a-quarter from Divine Jewel (17/2).

