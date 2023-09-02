Chester review: Shanroe wins feature as Military Order flops

Shanroe (17/2) became the first Irish-trained winner of the CAA Stellar Chester Stakes as odds-on favourite Military Order proved a bitter disappointment.
Sent off the 4/5 market leader, Charlie Appleby's Lingfield Derby Trial winner was racing for the first time since finishing last in the Betfred Derby - and filled the same placing in this Listed contest.
He tracked the front-running winner but was unable to get upsides when off the bridle on the final turn and William Buick accepted the situation inside the distance.
Jason Hart was in the saddle aboard the Karl Thornton-trained winner who dug deep as the chasing pack threw down late challenges to hold on by a length-and-a-quarter from Divine Jewel (17/2).
Thornton said of the triumph: “He’s always been a classy horse, the conditions seemed to suit him there and Jason gave him a classy ride from the front. He deserved that one. He’s tough, it’s not easy getting past him anyway. Once we found out we had that draw, we had to use it and there’s no point getting dropped in behind.
“He doesn’t do much in front but when he turned for home, he picked up again and he got the job done. His owner (Brian Smyth) passed away, he’d have loved to have been here for this. He’s a horse of a lifetime for folks like us.”
The Group Two Doncaster Cup could be on the agenda for Shanroe at the St Leger meeting, with the Loughbrown Stakes at the Curragh the ultimate aim for the remainder of his Flat season.
“Hopefully he can go on and do a bit more now,” Thornton said. “The long-term plan is the Group Three at the Curragh on November 5, but he might have an entry in the Group Two at Doncaster in two weeks time, that’d be the plan at the moment.”
