Day two at Chester's May Festival and our man has one bet to consider - a horse that's twice been successful at the track in the past.

The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland. Following all of Matt’s tips to advertised stakes/odds since he took over from Ben Linfoot in June 2020 would have produced over 110pts profit .

. So far this year he's +21.64pts having tipped winners Aucunrisque at 14/1, Maskada at 25/1, Stage Star at 11/1, Tiger Jet at 16/1, Rebel Territory at 7/1, Rainbow Fire at 6/1 (R4) and Gloire D’athon at 14/1 (R4).

Value Bet tips: Thursday, May 11 1pt win Box To Box in 3.45 Chester at 10/1 (BetVictor, Coral, Ladbrokes, BoyleSports) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet Value Bet Price Guarantee Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to followers of the Sporting Life Value Bet column with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices for two hours from 3pm - max £25). Just make sure you're logged in and click on the links below to automatically populate your betslip (does not include Sky Bet ‘Money Back as Cash’ races). Click here to back Box To Box with Sky Bet at 10/1

Other than being drawn 12 of 14, BOX TO BOX looks a very solid proposition in Chester’s TMT Group Handicap on Thursday. The son of Kodiac found himself nicely handicapped after struggling to make a telling impression in three novice starts on fast ground a couple of summers ago but it was only last year that he really stepped things up, winning first time back at Salisbury in May before adding a couple of handicap victories around this course to his tally. A ready winner from a mark of 85 over the extended 1m3f here last July, he’s only raced three times in Britain since then yet he’s able to return to Cheshire off just a 1lb higher mark. And it’s not like he fired blanks in that trio of starts either, admittedly finding things tough in hot company at Goodwood and Newmarket but shaping well in fourth when sent off favourite at Wolverhampton (off a mark of 89) in November.

Connections were obviously lured into a Bahrain winter adventure with the four-year-old and, other than a fair fourth of 16 behind Lucander in early-December, he didn’t make much of an impression out there, but this looks much more his bag and trainer Hugo Palmer is bound to have him ready for this meeting. The booking of James Doyle pretty much tells you that anyway, while he’s one of only a handful in this line-up that is proven on soft ground as well. Looping back to the opening caveat, his wide berth could quite easily become problematic but I’m not convinced it has to as he’s generally really quick from the gates and I reckon Doyle can get out and across to find a handy enough position, with one of the other main pace angles (Jean Baptiste) actually drawn to his outside in 13. Hamish too hard to oppose Elsewhere, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Israr makes some appeal on his comeback in the tote.co.uk Bet £5 Get £20 Ormonde Stakes as he looked a stayer on the up before the November Handicap, which arguably came a bit quickly after his victory on heavy going at Doncaster the previous month. I’m not convinced Changingoftheguard has such a big class edge over the Shadwell horse, and I’d be more against than with the up-in-grade Old Harrovian, but the presence of William Haggas’s Hamish does put me off having a bet in the race because he could simply be far too good, even with the penalty.

It’s another quiet betting day, then, with Passenger the closest I came to taking on the Irish colts in the Dee Stakes, and I thought Greenham third Theoryofeverything was a fairly obvious one off a workable mark of 94 in the Deepbridge Capital Handicap. He's not been missed in the betting, put it that way. The opening CAA Stellar Handicap is a little more open but the right horses are towards the head of the betting and the only one at bigger odds I could warm to was another previous two-time course winner in Navello, but his trainer George Boughey was less than lukewarm regarding his potential participation in a Sky Sports Racing interview on Wednesday, which was more than enough for me to pull the plug. Click here for the full Value Bet record Published at 1500 BST on 10/05/23