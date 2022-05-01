If you have never backed a winner at Chester Racecourse it cannot be for lack of opportunity, for the first race meeting held at Britain’s tightest racecourse - under a mile in circumference - took place at about the same time as King Henry VIII introduced wifes-wapping to the Royal Court!

The Roodee holds centre stage this week with their Classic trials - Aidan O’Brien has won the Chester Vase nine times, while Kris Kin in 2003 won the Dee Stakes en route to Epsom glory - and the legendary Chester Cup, one of the iconic British heritage handicaps.

Books should and in some cases have been written about the week's legendary betting heats, which features top jump trainers Nicky Henderson, David Pipe and Donald McCain (twice) on its winners board.

Amazingly, Irish trainers have had a shocking record. Dermot Weld became the first in 50 years to saddle the winner when Falcon Eight scored a year ago with Frankie Dettori up, giving the Italian his first success in the race in 30 years.

The Chester Cup is hard enough to win once, but a small and elite band have actually won it twice.

Sea Pigeon brought the house down when striding to success under Mark Birch in 1977 and repeated the feat as an eight-year-old a year later, and the most recent to do the double was the Michael Jarvis-trained Anak Pekan.

Remarkably, after landing a big gamble as the 2/1 favourite under Philip Robinson in 2004, he repeated the dose at odds of 16/1.

And the Chester Cup favourite usually carries a wealth warning. Just two market leaders have won it this century - the last being Mamlook in 2010.