His Newmarket Guineas Festival shortlist had three winners from four runners - now check out the top analyst's Chester thoughts.

Provided the race doesn’t come too soon (12 days), ROYAL DRESS appears to have been let in lightly off a mark of 80 in the six furlongs handicap at 3.45 on Wednesday. Richard Hannon’s filly was returning from a break of 286 days when making all in a novice stakes at Doncaster late last month. The evens favourite never looked like relinquishing her advantage before seeing for the challenge of the 72 rated Talha by nearly three lengths. The Night of Thunder filly raced three times as a juvenile including when three parts of a length runner-up behind the subsequent Group 3 Oh So Sharp Stakes winner Midnight Mile (rated 104) over the same C&D at Town Moor last summer. Going handicapping for the first time, she is well drawn in stall 3 and has the assistance of Ryan Moore for the first time. If the ‘bounce factor’ doesn’t rear its ugly head, the Saeed Manana owned filly ought to go very well.

The ten furlongs maiden on Wednesday (4.20) has been won by subsequent Pattern winners Mountain High (2005), Harbinger (2009), Colombian (2011) and Secret State (2022) during the last couple of decades. John Gosden has landed the prize on six occasions this century but not since 2013. Along with his son Thady, the former champion trainer is expected to end his barren run with the once raced VAGUELY ROYAL who shaped encouragingly at Yarmouth in mid September last year. Owned and bred by Bjorn Nielsen, of Stradivarius fame, the well bred son of Galileo wasn’t subjected to an aggressive ride when four lengths third behind the 91 rated Glenfinnan. Staying on under Robert Havlin in the one mile maiden, the second and fifth have won since. From the family of Lillie Langtry and Minding, the son of Galileo will appreciate the step up in trip and can score here en route to bigger and better things.

Trainer John Gosden

Ease in the ground and being fresh are the key to HAMISH and the seven year old is likely to get his optimum conditions in the Group 3 Ormonde Stakes on Thursday (3.15). A three parts of a length winner of the same contest twelve months ago, he subsequently chased home the brilliant Kyprios in the Group 1 Irish St Leger at the Curragh four months later. Beaten less than a length by Aidan O’Brien’s Ascot Gold Cup winner, William Haggas’ charge pulled seven lengths clear of Search For A Song who was seeking her third win in the race. Successful in the Group 3 Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot, he narrowly missed out behind Max Vega, who he could cross swords with once again here, in a similar event at Newbury on his final start. Absent for 201 days, the Motivator gelding carries a penalty but still ought to be tough to beat provided there is sufficient ease underfoot.

Hamish (black cap, centre) wins the Cumberland Lodge

BOARDMAN ran well from a wide draw (stall 8) in the seven and a half furlongs handicap on Friday (1.30) last year finishing a close fifth. Only beaten a length and a quarter, he can finish even closer in the 2023 renewal, granted a more suitable berth. Tim Easterby’s seven year old has been a real moneyspinner for the Great Habton operation winning on six occasions since being acquired for a mere 7,000gns in August 2020. The Kingman gelding won three times last term scoring off marks of 90, 92 and 95 and, while he is a couple of pounds higher now, his course form figures read 514516. Having running creditably over a mile earlier in the year, including in the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster, he caught the eye over seven furlongs at Haydock last time when a close fifth behind the improving Rainbow Fire. Others who finished in front of him that day included the in-form Gweedore and Biggles. A turning track and some cut in the ground bring out the best in Boardman and his stable have been amongst the winners in recent weeks. A bold showing is anticipated.

Trainer Tim Easterby