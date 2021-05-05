Chester Wednesday preview: Richard Fahey guide to team

Our columnist reflects on Fev Rover's return in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas and looks ahead to his runners at Chester.
I was delighted with Fev Rover’s run in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas on Sunday.
It was a race that we felt there might not be any pace on and she’s maybe a mile-and-a-quarter filly so we were keen to go forward with her.
I’d have loved to have dropped her in but couldn’t guarantee she’d have the gallop to sit off and she’s a filly that tries very hard.
Maybe she just wants a bit further but I’d like to take her to the Curragh for the Irish 1000 Guineas next but we haven’t any firm plans. She had a tough enough race at Newmarket and we’ll see how she comes out of it.
He’s drawn ten which isn’t ideal. He found five furlongs too sharp at Thirsk on his reappearance and six around Chester should suit him really well. I think he’ll act on the ground as it starts to soften up and he could go well.
The rain suits him and he won’t mind any juice in the ground. He’s out in eight which again isn’t where you’d choose to be but if they go flat you never know, you can get back to them from there. He’s a horse who is very much suited to this track. He won here back in 2019 and his only previous start at Chester and has the pace you need to be competitive around here.
He’ll love the ground if the forecast is right – the softer the better for him. He’s in a very competitive heat here but gets plenty of weight which always helps. He was entitled to need the first run back at Redcar and is in good order heading here.
He was very disappointing on his reappearance at Newbury, he just never got into it. I’m putting it down to the quick ground there as he’s a horse we like an awful lot. This would be a very good day to bounce back and we’ve no excuse in terms of the going. I’d love to see him get back on track.
