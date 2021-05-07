Chester May meeting day three reports: Falcon swoops under Frankie

A review of the final day of Chester's May meeting as Frankie Dettori and Falcon Eight won the feature Chester Cup.

Falcon swoops under Dettori Frankie Dettori won the tote+ Chester Cup for the second time - 30 years on from his first success - on board Dermot Weld's FALCON EIGHT on Friday. The Italian wasn't only 20 when he won on Star Player for John Baker in 1991 and the 50-year-old doubled his tally in the contest with an ice-cool ride aboard the six-year-old. The 104-rated six-year-old had to defy top weight and a double-figure starting berth in stall 10, but Dettori got his mount settled in the mid-division and he flew home down the straight when asked for his effort in the closing stages. He had two lengths to spare at the line following a comfortable victory, with Ian Williams The Grand Visir - another towards the top of the weights from stall 11 - chasing him home in second. Mark Johnston had the third and fifth home in Hochfeld and Trumpet Man respectively, the latter enduring a rough passage on the inside in the closing stages, with Coeur de Lion splitting the Middleham pair in fourth. Dettori said: “I had to go to Plan C. I know he’s not the fastest away and they went fast, so I just thought ‘well, I’ve got to take it’. “The pace was honest throughout, but I was able to take a pull and I saved ground by going all the way to the back. When we got to three and a half (furlongs) out I peeled off and went two or three wide. “I was able to sling shot around the turn and in fairness he picked up. I know he was lumping 9st 10lb, but he is a Group horse really. “Dermot always had this race in mind – he booked me three weeks ago – and he’s a master at these kind of things. He made my life easy. “It’s a bit like Australian racing with its short straight here, because you are on a stayer you’ve got to get them going early between the three and the two.” He added: “I don’t remember it (first Chester Cup) – I hope I don’t have to wait another 30 years!”

Armory fends off Huxley foes

Armory wins the Huxley Stakes

Aidan O'Brien won his third Melodi Media Huxley Stakes thanks to ARMORY who looks to have carried on the improvement he showed at the backend of last year into his four-year-old season. The Group Two was shorn of quantity with only four lining up for the £95,000 contest but it was bursting with quality thanks to Sangarius, Bangkok and Palavecino in opposition. Ryan Moore held Armory up at the back of the quartet, but as the first three got racing on the turn for home the winner was going easily and he moved up on the outside in style. He stamped his authority on the race in a flash and the 6/5 favourite was pushed out for a convincing three-length success, prompting Betfair Sportsbook to cut him to 6/1 from 10s about him for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot next month. O’Brien said: “We were delighted. He’s really matured. “I suppose what he has is an unbelievable turn of foot, which is a great thing in a horse because you don’t mind if they go fast or they go slow, as he quickens very well. “He’s done very well over the winter, he had a lovely run in Australia last year but things didn’t really work out for him so we’re delighted. “We were thinking after this he might go for the Tattersalls Gold Cup or the Prince of Wales’s, but probably the Prince of Wales’s. “He has plenty of pace, but we always thought he’d get 10 furlongs – when you have a horse who quickens like that it’s a bonus, and Ryan gave him a lovely ride.” Moore said: “I was very happy with him. He was a high-class two-year-old. “He has form on soft ground, but when it’s quicker he can show his turn of foot. It was a steady race today, a messy race but he’s got a really good change of gear. “He’s very talented. I don’t know what the plan but he’s won a Group Two there and he’s already been second in a Cox Plate, (so) he’s entitled to take his place at a higher level.”

14:15 Chester | Full result and free video replay 1st 1 Armory (IRE) 6/5f Winning Trainer: A P O'Brien | Winning Jockey: R L Moore

Astronaute out of this world

El Astronaute wins at Chester

EL ASTRONAUTE put in a brilliant performance to win the Boodles Conditions Stakes under Jason Hart. The eight-year-old is blessed with searing speed and he took four lengths out of the field in the first furlong despite carrying a penalty. Clocked at 40mph round the turn, his rivals simply couldn't go with him and though King's Lynn and Ainsdale made inroads into his lead late on, the line came in time as he won by three-quarters of a length.

Grove in the groove for Probert

Grove Ferry (red cap) won the Chester opener

GROVE FERRY came with a late run to land the opening tote+ Placepots Pay More Earl Grosvenor Handicap for the red-hot Andrew Balding yard on the final day of Chester's May meeting. The four-year-old got squeezed out at the start under David Probert after breaking from stall three and had to weave his way through the field to get into contention. Dulas, who was quickly away from stall two under Silvestre de Sousa, tried to make all and looked to have them all beaten off deep into the contest. However, he had to settle for second as Grove Ferry took off once pulled out wide into space by Probert and he had three quarters of a length in hand at the line. Kynren finished third under top weight for Connor Beasley. “He did most things wrong. He missed the break and that is normally the end of it considering I had a very good draw, nothing went right in the first part of the race,” said Probert. “I managed to latch on to something at the back that was travelling well and then I got a nice split, but I think it helped they got racing a long way out. “He seemed to relish the ground and his hit the line really well. He’s an improving type.”