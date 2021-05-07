Chester May meeting day three latest: Armory all class in Huxley Stakes

Get all the latest news from the final day of Chester's May meeting as Armory put on a show in the Group Two Huxley Stakes.

Armory fends off Huxley foes Aidan O'Brien won his third Melodi Media Huxley Stakes thanks to ARMORY who looks to have carried on the improvement he showed at the backend of last year into his four-year-old season. The Group Two was shorn of quantity with only four lining up for the £95,000 contest but it was bursting with quality thanks to Sangarius, Bangkok and Palavecino in opposition. Ryan Moore held Armory up at the back of the quartet, but as the first three got racing on the turn for home the winner was going easily and he moved up on the outside in style. He stamped his authority on the race in a flash and the 6/5 favourite was pushed out for a convincing three-length success, prompting Betfair Sportsbook to cut him to 6/1 from 10s about him for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot next month.

14:15 Chester | Full result and free video replay 1st 1 Armory (IRE) 6/5f Winning Trainer: A P O'Brien | Winning Jockey: R L Moore

Grove in the groove for Probert

Grove Ferry (red cap) won the Chester opener