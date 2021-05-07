Chester May meeting day three latest: Armory all class in Huxley Stakes

Get all the latest news from the final day of Chester's May meeting as Armory put on a show in the Group Two Huxley Stakes.
Aidan O'Brien won his third Melodi Media Huxley Stakes thanks to ARMORY who looks to have carried on the improvement he showed at the backend of last year into his four-year-old season.
The Group Two was shorn of quantity with only four lining up for the £95,000 contest but it was bursting with quality thanks to Sangarius, Bangkok and Palavecino in opposition.
Ryan Moore held Armory up at the back of the quartet, but as the first three got racing on the turn for home the winner was going easily and he moved up on the outside in style.
He stamped his authority on the race in a flash and the 6/5 favourite was pushed out for a convincing three-length success, prompting Betfair Sportsbook to cut him to 6/1 from 10s about him for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot next month.
14:15 Chester | Full result and free video replay
1st 1 Armory (IRE) 6/5f
Winning Trainer: A P O'Brien | Winning Jockey: R L Moore
GROVE FERRY came with a late run to land the opening tote+ Placepots Pay More Earl Grosvenor Handicap for the red-hot Andrew Balding yard on the final day of Chester's May meeting.
The four-year-old got squeezed out at the start under David Probert after breaking from stall three and had to weave his way through the field to get into contention.
Dulas, who was quickly away from stall two under Silvestre de Sousa, tried to make all and looked to have them all beaten off deep into the contest.
However, he had to settle for second as Grove Ferry took off once pulled out wide into space by Probert and he had three quarters of a length in hand at the line.
Kynren finished third under top weight for Connor Beasley.
“He did most things wrong. He missed the break and that is normally the end of it considering I had a very good draw, nothing went right in the first part of the race,” said Probert.
“I managed to latch on to something at the back that was travelling well and then I got a nice split, but I think it helped they got racing a long way out.
“He seemed to relish the ground and his hit the line really well. He’s an improving type.”
13:45 Chester | Full Result and free video replay
1st 4 Grove Ferry (IRE) 5/1
2nd 12 Dulas (IRE) 4/1
3rd 1 Kynren (IRE) 12/1
Winning Trainer: A M Balding | Winning Jockey: David Probert
