Chester and York options under consideration for Arrest

The son of Frankel was making his first start in the hands of Kieran Shoemark when sent off the 11-4 second favourite on his return in the Newbury Group Three, but failed to build on his smart three-year-old campaign when tiring rapidly in the closing stages after leading the field into the final furlong and a half.

John and Thady Gosden’s charge was eventually beaten six lengths as Hamish landed the spoils and although a final finishing position of seventh was underwhelming, connections are hopeful it will serve its purpose in fine-tuning the colt for his next assignment.

“We were a little disappointed but he has been off the track quite a while and he might have needed the race more than John and Thady felt and we felt,” explained Barry Mahon, racing manager for owners Juddmonte.

“He was a little keen and gassy down the back and I would say they got racing good and early and it just found him out in the end.

“He’s come out of it well and John and Thady both feel he will improve a lot for it, so I think we just have to put that one behind us as a first run of the season and look forward to our next run.”

Arrest could now head to Chester for the Ormonde Stakes having thrived on the Roodee in the Chester Vase at the May Festival 12 months ago or head to York for the Boodles Yorkshire Cup.

“His next run could be the Ormonde at Chester or York and it will play out over the next week or two,” continued Mahon.

“He has a Yorkshire Cup entry and he will have an entry for Chester too and I suppose ground conditions could dictate as we know he doesn’t want it too quick. We will decide closer to the time.

“The run at Newbury will have done him the world of good and he’s been around Chester and won impressively last year and the Ormonde has to be an option.”

