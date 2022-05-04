Ben Linfoot unpicks the results of the Chester Vase and Cheshire Oaks as Ryan Moore stole the show with some textbook rides around the Roodee.

Moore, Moore, Moore – how do you like it?

Ryan Moore has a great record at Chester

Many of Ryan Moore’s wins in the pre-eminent Classic trials at Chester, namely the Cheshire Oaks and Chester Vase, have simply been because he has been on the best horse. Yet there is no doubt he rides the Roodee particularly well, his wins aboard Aidan O’Brien’s THOUGHTS OF JUNE in the Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Cheshire Oaks and CHANGINGOFTHEGUARD in the Boodles Chester Vase taking his Oaks/Vase record to 13 wins from 28 at a win strike-rate of 46%. In the Oaks trial, certainly, this was one of those occasions where Moore made all the difference, as he took the race by the scruff of the neck in the first furlong, bullying his way to the front from gate eight, setting his stall out a couple of horse widths from the rail, and dictating the tempo. The early part of the race was key and his mount settled into a rhythm nicely, but his manoeuvre on the turn for home, where he stole a couple of lengths on the perfect racing line, was the winning moment. At that point Shane Crosse was sitting confidently on favourite Above The Curve, an American Pharoah filly who had scooted away from Thoughts Of June last time out at Leopardstown, her win over 10 furlongs there perhaps filling the jockey with confidence.

This was a different race, though, over a furlong and a half further around Chester on slightly softer ground, and Thoughts Of June was not so easy to reel on this occasion. To be fair to Above The Curve she cut the gap from three lengths to a neck in the straight, but she had every chance to go past the winner in the final furlong and could not do so, Thoughts Of June seeing it out well under a more aggressive ride. Andrew Balding’s 79-rated Typewriter ran well in third and she did come on for her seasonal reappearance at Doncaster, but her proximity to the front two, beaten four lengths, does somewhat cast doubts over the form. Thoughts Of June was cut to 16/1 from 66s for the Cazoo Oaks, with Above The Curve nudged out to 14s from 12/1 and neither really appeal. Both are connected to Coolmore, but they look to have a stronger Oaks candidate in Tuesday, while Thoughts Of June is part-owned by Moyglare Stud, who could unleash the exciting Eclat De Lumiere in the Blue Wind Stakes on Saturday.

Are you on your Guard at 8/1 for the Derby? The Vase wasn’t all about Moore so much, but he did again make all aboard Changingoftheguard who looks a different proposition at three. Again trained by O’Brien, who was winning his 10th Vase, the son of Galileo was a beaten favourite a couple of times as a juvenile but he’s improved stepping up in trip this time around, this another convincing success on the back of a similar six-length win at Dundalk last month. Race-fit and in a good place, he enjoyed the configuration of Chester and he galloped away from them unchallenged, his pre-race Cazoo Derby odds of 50/1 slashed to 8s by Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power, with 10/1 the new best in the village. Owned in part by Coolmore and the Westerbergs, he runs in the same blue and maroon silks of 2000 Guineas third Luxembourg, so connections now have a strong hand for Epsom, although the 8/1 about this horse looks a little on the short side. After all it's questionable that he beat anything of note, with the hot favourite New London, a 5/1 chance for the Derby beforehand, clearly not going at any stage after not handling Chester at all. Charlie Appleby’s horse has drifted to 16s on the back of this display, but it would be surprising if he even turned up for the Derby now, and his sights are likely to be lowered. Ryan Moore’s won’t be and he’ll have a Classic double at Epsom in his sights. He was brilliant on the Roodee on Wednesday afternoon, but his trial winners still have plenty of questions to answer and it would be slightly surprising if he’s on either of them come the first weekend in June.