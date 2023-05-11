Wide-margin Cheshire Oaks winner Savethelastdance has been awarded a Timeform rating of 117p, a figure that entitles her to short-price favouritism for the Oaks at Epsom.

Savethelastdance's 22-length success was the best performance in the Cheshire Oaks this century and she is rated significantly higher than a typical winner of that race – no Cheshire Oaks winner this century has earned a Timeform performance rating within half a stone of what Savethelastdance registered Indeed, Savethelastdance has already run to a level good enough to make a big impact in an average edition of the Oaks – she has run to a higher level than three of the last ten Oaks winners managed at Epsom – and she still has the 'p' attached to her rating to indicate she is likely capable of better.

Savethelastdance has certainly shown significant run-by-run improvement so far as she was only fifth on her debut at Thurles last season but then took a big step forward to win on her return at Leopardstown in a maiden that is working out extremely well – the second and third had bolted up since – and she progressed markedly again at Chester. Further Classic clues could emerge from the Musidora Stakes at York next week, but it would be surprising were anything to pass the level Savethelastdance has shown. The only winners of Musidora this century who have run to a similar level as Savethelastdance are Lush Lashes, Sariska, The Fugue and So Mi Dar.

The best performances by a three-year-old filly this season came from Mawj (122) and Tahiyra (120p) in the 1000 Guineas, but they are likely to be kept to a mile, while impressive Pretty Polly winner Running Lion (115p) has the Prix de Diane over a mile and a quarter as a possible alternative to the Oaks.