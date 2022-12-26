It's Coral Welsh Grand National day at Chepstow on Tuesday and our man has a big-priced contender on his punting radar.

Value Bet tips: Tuesday, December 27 1pt e.w. Wouldubewell in 2.50 Chepstow at 25/1 (Paddy Power, Hills 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6) 1pt win Kitty's Light in 3.09 Kempton at 20/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase is the traditional highlight on December 27 and this year's race looks a cracker. There are loads of previous course winners in here, some of which appear to have been tuned to the minute for a shot at Chepstow’s major staying prize. Perhaps the most obvious is Harry Fry’s Ask Me Early who was supposed to be the plot for this race two years ago, following a couple of spins in novice hurdles en route, only for injury to intervene. Connections have had to be patient and were no doubt delighted with the horse’s comeback run when third to subsequent Newbury hero Le Milos in a good race at Bangor last month. He’s a threat to all, but he’ll have his mettle tested in this bruising event so we can definitely overlook him at the current odds on offer given his apparent fragility.

There’s a strong suspicion Pats Fancy has had this race as his principal target for the thick end of a year too, and I wouldn’t be reading too much into his low-key prep run over hurdles here at the start of December. There’s possibly still a little wriggle-room when it comes to his current mark of 142, although I must admit to having wanted a slightly bigger price about Rebecca Curtis’s horse with the comeback effort in mind. Quick Wave has made her massive progress on right-handed tracks the last twice and this is a slightly different test, while at a much bigger price I’m drawn to the other mare WOULDUBEWELL, who is another with no Chepstow experience to call upon but does at least have a smart record going left-handed.

Better must have been expected when sent off favourite on her seasonal return at Haydock last month and on the face of it she was disappointing, but on reflection she did run quite encouragingly before the tank ran out. Having won over three and a quarter miles on soft ground at Fontwell, I’m not sure we can put that down to stamina and would rather conclude that the outing was simply needed to put her straight. Granted, Emma Lavelle’s charge has won three times when fresh in the past but the trainer might just have left something to work on with this race in mind, and she’s definitely worth another chance off the revised mark (132) having gone up just 5lb for readily winning a mares’ handicap at Bangor in March. That wasn’t much of a race in truth but Wouldubewell did it well and was conceding nearly a stone and a half to the second, who was a subsequent winner albeit at a low level. Lavelle is definitely one of the more underrated target trainers around (her preparation of De Rasher Counter ahead of the Ladbrokes Trophy a few years back stands out) and the ground looks to have come right for this mare, who loves to get her toe in. She is a shade over-priced around the 25/1 mark and rates fair each-way value.

Kitty to swell at Kempton It's a pity none of Tuesday's Leopardstown action is covered by ITV but I'll be keeping an eye out for antepost fancy Farceur Du Large, who looked a progressive chaser when winning at Punchestown last month and bids to follow up off 6lb higher under Bryan Cooper in the Paddy Power Chase. The Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase takes top-billing at Kempton, in which Editeur Du Gite is an intriguing runner in receipt of 6lb from the likes of Tingle Creek hero Edwardstone. It's not hard to see Gary Moore's horse really enjoying this sort of test, though perhaps he's one to keep in mind for top-notch handicaps a little deeper into the season. I'd rather have a bet in the Ladbrokes Play '1-2-Free' On Football Handicap Chase, in which I'll go back to the well with KITTY'S LIGHT who was fourth to stablemate Five Star Getaway off a 10lb higher mark in this race last year.