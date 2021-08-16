Sporting Life
Bravemansgame clears the last in the Challow
Chepstow Saturday preview: Bravemansgame set for chasing debut

By David Ord
15:30 · MON October 04, 2021

Bravemansgame could make his eagerly-awaited chase debut at Chepstow on Saturday.

Paul Nicholls' charge is among nine entries for the Dunraven Windows Novices' Chase after emerging as one of the leading British novice hurdlers of last season.

He won the Grade One Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury before being placed at both Cheltenham and Aintree.

The champion trainer also has Fidelio Vallis in the race, John Hales' charge having won his last four over fences, the latest a Warwick handicap from a mark of 143 in May.

Sky Bet Supreme sixth Grumpy Charley and Coral Cup third Tea Clipper are other potentially fascinating chasing debutants in the race, with Captain Tom Cat, Does He Know, Jemima P, Kiltealy Briggs and the prolific winner Presentandcounting completing the field.

MOST READ RACING