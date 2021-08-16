Chepstow Monday review: Mujtaba makes winning start

A review of the action from Monday's meeting at Chepstow where Mujtaba made a winning start.

Haggas thrilled as Mujtaba strikes Mujtaba made a successful racecourse bow for William Haggas in the Download The Casumo App Novice Stakes at Chepstow. Unraced at two, the Dubawi gelding is out of the Group One-winning South African mare Majmu and he had little trouble in beating the 78-rated Rani Of Jhansi by four and a quarter lengths despite unsurprisingly showing signs of greenness. Given his size and breeding, connections will be hoping he goes on to much better things in the coming months.

“I liked him in the spring but he had a training accident and had to go to Shadwell for the summer,” said Haggas of the 10-11 favourite. “They gelded him and since he came back he’s been doing OK, I think he’ll improve quite a bit for that – it might have been a poor race, though. That’s the mare’s first winner and they’ve all started with me. The first one wasn’t very good, they are always so big, they’re enormous. I’ve got a Frankel, too, who is enormous and hasn’t come into training yet. “This one is quite a nice horse I think, hopefully we’ll keep him next year and he’ll do well. We’ll stay at a mile next time and I think Jim (Crowley) felt 10 furlongs will be fine in time.”