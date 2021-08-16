Mike Vince is looking forward to this weekend's Showcase Meeting at Cheltenham where racing - and racegoers - return to Prestbury Park.

Cheltenham in October has come a long way in recent years. Hands up all those that can remember the Park Course, specially created to ensure damage limitation to the ground from bits of the Old and New Courses, especially for this fixture when it was staged on a Tuesday and Wednesday? The plan was to encourage the younger racegoers by staging the meeting during school half-term week - and it chugged happily along with no terrestrial TV coverage. But all that was to change a decade or so back. The inevitable switch to a Saturday came about, even though that put jump racing’s shrine directly up against QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot!

Timeform Horses To Follow: 2021/22 National Hunt Season Preview

Then finally in that well known game of Musical Fixtures, it was put back a week, to its own slot, and growth in profile and attendance followed. Through the years the list of winners that have gone to the top who began their season at this fixture has increased and multiplied. Frodon, Sceau Royal and Fox Norton are amongst those who spring to mind, Frodon humping 11 stone 12 to win for Bryony Frost and Paul Nicholls in the three mile chase a year ago at this meeting was, even by his standards, an outrageously gutsy win. Cloth Cap was third before he went on to win the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury a few weeks later.. And if you turn the clock back to 2014 the bumper was won by the David Pipe-trained Moon Racer, who was then locked away in darkest Nicolashayne until the Festival when he won the Championship Bumper on his next outing.