Cheltenham Wednesday preview: What the trainers say

View from connections: Henry Oliver has reported The Big Bite to be in “good order” as he bids to sign off his season on a high in Wednesday’s feature at Cheltenham, the Grade Two Ballymore Silver Trophy Handicap Chase. The eight year old looked likely to win last month’s Grade Three Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury before hanging left on the run-in and Oliver is hopeful that his charge can build on that run with another good performance here. He said: “He ran a creditable race off his mark last time and unfortunately it just didn’t all go to plan. Once he hit the rail (at Newbury) he straightened up but obviously his chance had gone by then, but he’s come back in really good order and he’s good to go again. “The track here is a bit of an unknown, he has run there once before, but most of his form is on flat galloping tracks. His owners were keen to see if he handled the track just for future reference so we can make a bit of a plan for next year. “It was pretty decent ground at Newbury the last day so I don’t see why this ground wouldn’t suit. He’s not had a busy season and seems to have come out of his last start well - he has a 4lbs higher mark here but the form is working out well and he’s in good order.” Oliver also sends out the popular veteran Singlefarmpayment in the sixth race, the Weatherite Handicap Chase. The 11 year has been a regular fixture in competitive handicaps over the years and picked up his first success since December 2016 when winning at Ascot last month.

Singlefarmpayment (right) jumps to the front at Ascot

His trainer is now hopeful the gelding will have gained some confidence from that run last month and said: “He had his day last time and we were delighted for the old boy. “Adrian gave him a lovely ride and everything came together and he won nicely to be fair to him. Hopefully that’s given the horse a bit of confidence and he seems bright and well this morning. “The handicapper has been fair to him by putting him up 4lbs for that win and I think looking at some of his really good form he is well in. Hopefully he’s got a little bit of confidence now he’s got his head in front and he can go well again.” One runner who is proving popular in the betting for Wednesday’s feature race – the Ballymore Silver Trophy Handicap Chase - is the Evan Williams-trained Coole Cody, who will be bidding to sign off a fine first season over fences on a high. The 10 year old was an impressive winner of the Grade Three Paddy Power Gold Cup at the November Meeting, and Williams is hopeful that his runner can give another good account of himself here.

Coole Cody wins the Paddy Power Gold Cup

He said: “He’s been in great form all year and his Festival run was fantastic when you look at how well the winner ran at Aintree last week. “He’s been a great horse this year and winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup was brilliant, so whatever he does he’ll always be the Paddy Power winner. He’s done very well for us and hopefully he runs well again.” Williams also sends out Winds Of Fire in the Kingston Stud Handicap Hurdle and is hopeful that the drop back to two and a half miles will play into the hands of his six year old. He said: “He’s had a good solid season. He’s found one or two horses a bit too good for him at times but he’s been going the right way and we just thought it was worth upping him in class off a featherweight because he has been so progressive this year. “I think a stiff two and a half (miles) is probably his ideal trip - he’s got a good racing weight and although it’s a very competitive race, if he handles the track he’s got a good chance.”

Log-in for FREE for video replays and more

Also represented in the feature race is the Emma Lavelle team, who send out Manofthemountain. The eight year old bounced back to form with a good effort to finish second at Kempton Park on the back of a break last month and his trainer is hopeful that this assignment will suit him. She said: “He’s come out of his last run great and he probably just took a blow at the back of the second last on what was his first run after a winter break. “He will definitely have come on from that. He loves to jump and travel and although his winning has been done over three miles I think round Cheltenham with the hill I think it could play to his strengths. He didn’t get home when we ran him over further so I’m looking forward to seeing him run tomorrow.” Lavelle also runs The Domino Effect in the Jockey Club Cheltenham and South West Syndicate Handicap Hurdle, a horse who opened his account over hurdles in good style at Chepstow last month. His trainer feels he deserves to take his chance in this competitive heat now switched back to handicap company and said: “He’d knocked on the door a few times and has been a bit of a slow learner, so it has all started to come together and I think the cheekpieces probably helped him at Chepstow. “He travelled well, jumped well and won the race nicely, but clearly going from novice company to handicapping is a big change and hopefully over three miles it will give him time to travel and jump and we’ll see where we are with him. Chasing will be his game next season, but he deserves a crack at a nice race like this.”

Trainer Dr Richard Newland