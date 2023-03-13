Ahead of the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival let Graham Cunningham set the scene for you with a wonderful three-minute audio preview.

Anything is possible as Festival cauldron comes to the boil Name me a Monday night more alive with possibilities than this one. It’s ok - I’ll wait. From making a mint to ending up skint, nothing is off limits in Festival week. And, naturally, the controversy cauldron is bubbling. Will whip chat rival super spreader debates or that Elliott mess?

First Edition - Graham Cunningham's Cheltenham Day One Thoughts

It feels like a 2-5 shot. But we needn’t reheat – or Retweet – that hot potato. Especially when you can bet 5 for 2 to see if Nicky has found his Frankel. Yes, it’s an outlandish notion – but Constitution Hill left jaws dropping on this day last year and stands on the cusp of greatness in the Champion. And, if the headliner is for the purist, day one offers plenty for punters. Facile Vega - Supremely polarising. Willie’s unshakeable faith makes me very wary of taking him on. But the clumsy High Definition is a different matter. If he wins – or places – I’ll lose. Hold onto your hats for an explosive Sporting Life Arkle.

Markets are screaming El Fabiolo and Jonbon but the fiery Dysart Dynamo can have something to say, while Cloudy Glen is a sporting dart in a fiendish Ultima. The presence of at least 6 plausible winners in a marvellous Mares’ Hurdle makes punting tricky. And the Cheltenham crowd will face an even trickier situation if 43-year-old Robbie Dunne snags a first Festival winner on live Boodles longshot Mister Freedom. Mahler Mission looks a likely lad at a price in the National Hunt Chase - but enough wagering chat. The Content Confetti Cannons keep blasting away but this week is about much more than moolah. It’s about world-class sporting theatre and dreams coming true or being dashed. Now I wouldn’t be one of the misty-eyed crew but, for those of a certain age, heading back to Cheltenham fans familiar feelings. It brings back memories of a few good lads gone too soon. It makes you wonder how much more March madness you have left in you. And it also makes you just a little bit scared about what’s to come. Not fearful in the traditional sense. But edgy. Edgy in the way you feel at ringside before a big fight.