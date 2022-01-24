Paul Nicholls will step McFabulous back up in trip to three miles for the first time in over a year when he lines up in the Welsh Marches Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Festival Trials Day offers a record £460,000 in prize money for 2022 (up from £349,000 in 2020) and Saturday’s programme now has the added bonus of an extra race with the addition of the Listed Alan Swinbank Mares’ Bumper, which has been transferred to Cheltenham following the abandonment of Market Rasen’s fixture last Friday. Eight-year-old McFabulous, who is one of five potential runners at the fixture for 12-times champion trainer Nicholls, will revert to three miles when going in search of his fourth Grade Two success in the £60,000 contest. After meeting with a setback in the early part of the season McFabulous found only Stormy Ireland too strong on his comeback when attempting to defend his Grade Two Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle crown over an extended 2m4f at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. With that run under his belt Nicholls believes that McFabulous can take a step forward when tackling three miles for the first time since finishing third in the Grade Two Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury in November 2020. He said: “He ran a tidy enough race in the Relkeel. He stayed on strongly and he wants three miles now. “The big thing about this weekend is that I probably wouldn’t run him in the Cleeve but it is a dry forecast and that ground will suit him. He had a setback early in the season which held me back a bit but hopefully he will give a good account of himself. “I was pleased to see that he jumped and travelled well on his comeback. He didn’t have the greatest run down to the last but he flew up the hill and he quite obviously needs a bit further. They don’t normally need a run but we had been rushing him because he had a problem, so the run would have brought him on. “We thought it is a bit late to go chasing so let’s go down this route and it will tell us where we go afterwards.”

Despite McFabulous failing to quite get home on his previous attempt over the trip, Nicholls believes he could be a good each-way price for the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at the Festival if seeing out three miles at the weekend. He added: “On that run at Newbury it gives him a good chance on Saturday as he was beaten by two good horses. He was a bit keen that day and he has had a wind operation since as I think that his wind was troubling him. “All in all, I’d like to think we have got a nice chance on Saturday. He could be a nice each-way price for the Stayers’ Hurdle but let’s see how he runs on Saturday."

Lalor (far right) and Simply The Betts (far left) in Cheltenham action