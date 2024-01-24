Cheltenham Trials Day preview and tips

Dan Barber and Martin Dixon highlight their best bets on the much-anticipated Cheltenham Trials Day card this Saturday.
Speaking on this week's Get Stuck In show, the pair of form experts nominate their weekend fancies alongside host Niall Hannity.
The panel also look back on L'Homme Presse's comeback success at Lingfield on Sunday, while there are more horses to add to the My Stable tracker as well.
Looking ahead to Saturday, Timeform's Jumps Editor Barber said: "Tightenourbelts catches the eye in the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase after his last two runs outside of handicap company.
"That day he won at Ludlow he was really impressive. He'd always looked a chaser and came out and proved it, thrashing a decent field. The third horse has advertised that form since and I thought Tightenourbelts held his own in the John Francombe won by Hermes Allen at Newbury after that.
"There's no surprise he was taken off his feet by Il Est Francais at Kempton, given how brilliant he was, and I'd put a line through that run. He goes back into a handicap, alright a stone higher than he was at Ludlow, but he won that race like a 145-plus horse.
"I'd fear Ginny's Destiny as his form is strong but this horse is almost twice the price and has more to give."
Martin Dixon fancies one in the Cotswold Chase and is taking on likely market leaders Royale Pagaille and Stay Away Fay, preferring last year's Brown Advisory Novices' Chase winner The Real Whacker at the odds.
He said: "You'd have question marks over Royale Pagaille if the weather is drying up as Haydock was perfect for him, whereas some of the others didn't perform. I'd be unsure he'll be able to reproduce that form at Cheltenham on drying ground and his record tells us that.
"I think The Real Whacker will have a good chance, we know the track suits him and in all liklehood it'll be a small field. He might be able to get out and dominate potentially, and we know from last year as a novice that he did get better with racing as the season went on.
"(Trainer) Patrick Neville had a quiet start to the season but it might be time for The Real Whacker to peak again here with conditions, track and size of field which will all suit him well."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.