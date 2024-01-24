Cheltenham Trials Day preview and tips

Speaking on this week's Get Stuck In show, the pair of form experts nominate their weekend fancies alongside host Niall Hannity.

The panel also look back on L'Homme Presse's comeback success at Lingfield on Sunday, while there are more horses to add to the My Stable tracker as well.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Timeform's Jumps Editor Barber said: "Tightenourbelts catches the eye in the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase after his last two runs outside of handicap company.

"That day he won at Ludlow he was really impressive. He'd always looked a chaser and came out and proved it, thrashing a decent field. The third horse has advertised that form since and I thought Tightenourbelts held his own in the John Francombe won by Hermes Allen at Newbury after that.

"There's no surprise he was taken off his feet by Il Est Francais at Kempton, given how brilliant he was, and I'd put a line through that run. He goes back into a handicap, alright a stone higher than he was at Ludlow, but he won that race like a 145-plus horse.

"I'd fear Ginny's Destiny as his form is strong but this horse is almost twice the price and has more to give."