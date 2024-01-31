Cheltenham Trials Day: Paddock Notes

Cheltenham Trials Day – it does what it says on the tin.

All eight races on a bumper card last Saturday offered clues to a wide range of races at the Festival, even if some of the pointers were more negative than positive. This was all the more the case with the addition of the International Hurdle to the programme, moved from the December meeting. The reasoning behind the move – and I should declare an interest as a member of the Jumps Pattern Committee – was primarily to create a more meaningful trial for the Champion Hurdle in the new year than the Haydock Trial and the Contenders Hurdle had been. Even with Constitution Hill absent with a bad scope, it fulfilled its brief, in theory at least, with the reappearance of last season's Triumph Hurdle winner Lossiemouth. Looking to have done plenty of work and strong in the betting, Lossiemouth landed the odds in style, impressing with the way she travelled and the turn of foot she showed. In terms of form, Lossiemouth, favoured by the weights, probably didn't need to improve to win as far as she did – her performance was definitely as much style as substance. And in a race that was run at a sedate gallop, this was much more a test of speed than stamina. As a Champion Hurdle audition, at least for the role of principal support, Lossiemouth breezed into the part. The complication is that her stable has two other – male – candidates, so a switch to the less suitable but less demanding Mares' Hurdle is on the cards. Lossiemouth isn't bred for stamina, but she seems likely to be effective at two and a half miles against her own sex. There was also a Champion Hurdle entry on show in the Triumph Hurdle Trial. Burdett Road, who had been entered in the International as well, put his unbeaten record on the line against the impressive Kempton scorer Sir Gino. The outcome was a most decisive victory for the latter, from the way he tanked along to the manner in which he cruised to the front in the straight, doing it all on the bridle.

Sir Gino in full flight at Cheltenham

By contrast, Burdett Road was all choke out, not settling and failing to pick up in the way that he had when scoring so stylishly at the November meeting. A larger field and a strong gallop would help Burdett Road, but the modern-day Triumph doesn't guarantee that, nor does the Champion. Physically, Sir Gino and Burdett Road are chalk and cheese. Sir Gino is a well-made sort with a long-term future that likely involves fences. Burdett Road is not above medium size and altogether less substantial. Although the Dublin Racing Festival may throw up a strong contender, Sir Gino sets a high standard and is rightly a short price for the Triumph. Although Lossiemouth and Burdett Road went off at short odds, they weren't the shortest-priced runner on the card – that was Jonbon in the rearranged Clarence House Chase. With El Fabiolo, who would have taken him on at Ascot, not making a second trip to Britain (for significantly less prize money), Jonbon looked to have a very straightforward task. That proved to be far from the case.

Jonbon has a history of being excitable and tending to sweat, but it doesn't normally impact his performance in the way that it did in the Clarence House. There is something to be said for his trainer's comments about the disadvantage the extra week caused, keeping such a highly-strung athlete at a peak for an additional seven days proving beyond even a master of his profession. Jonbon displayed a general lack of concentration, which had an impact on his jumping, notably at the fourth-last. Without that blunder he might well have won, but he still wouldn't have been at his best. In terms of the Champion Chase, it's probably best just to put a line through this run. In his first two starts of the campaign, Jonbon had looked likely to give El Fabiolo more of a race than he had in last season's Arkle. That remains the case.

The most valuable race on the card, the Cotswold Chase, is perhaps the one with least bearing on the Festival. The winner Capodanno isn't in the Gold Cup and it's doubtful his iffy jumping would stand up to the strain that race would place on it were he to be supplemented. The novice Stay Away Fay ran a good race on the figures, even though a muddling pace wouldn't have played to his strengths. He's in the Gold Cup and the National Hunt Chase, both races which would bring his abundant stamina more into play than the Broadway, his obvious target, would. As for a couple of my favourites from last season, there was a good effort from The Real Whacker, though not one to make him high on the Gold Cup shortlist; he remains not the easiest to place. Last season's Cotswold winner Ahoy Senor travelled as well as any into the straight, which was clearly more encouraging, but he cut out at that point and remains some way off his best (although his rider's right stirrup leather breaking may have contributed).

Charlie Deutsch and L'Homme Presse in action

Brits not just making up the numbers There was a more significant Gold Cup trial at Lingfield the previous weekend, where L'Homme Presse made his eagerly awaited return. Last seen exiting at the last in the 2022 King George VI Chase, L'Homme Presse looked to have done plenty of work. He showed enough to suggest all his ability is in tact as well, defeating the top-class Protektorat in clear-cut fashion. Irish stables have dominated the Gold Cup in recent times, but in L'Homme Presse, who will be well suited by the test, and Shishkin, who may be, British yards have a pair with the ability to get in the shake-up. While on the subject of the Winter Million, the first two home in the valuable bumper didn't look typical polytrack bumper types, but they still managed to come well clear. Tripoli Flyer, a strong sort, got the better of the gorgeous Kingston Pride, just having a bit more foot in the final hundred yards. Both are useful jumping prospects.

Tripoli Flyer ridden by Paddy Brennan