Ruby Walsh thinks Edwardstone could beat Energumene to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY He was speaking on this week's Paddy Power Media's 'From The Horse's Mouth' podcast presents Cheltenham Day 2 Tipping which features host Patrick Kennelly together with Walsh and regular Pod favourite Rory Delargy.

13.30pm Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle I’d be with Impaire Et Passe – he was very good in a maiden hurdle at Naas before Christmas, he was good in the Moscow Flyer where he dropped back to two miles. His homework has been really strong since. Gaelic Warrior probably be a better horse going in the other direction, but Champ Kiely at 8-1 [now 15-2] does make appeal. I think Ho My Lord has to improve a lot, American Mike has to bounce back to his very best, Hermes Allen was good in the Challow and Paul Nicholls really likes him but I’m with Impaire Et Passe. Selection: Impaire Et Passe 14.10pm Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase I don’t know how Sir Gerhard’s going to get on [over three miles] – he got two five obviously in last year’s Ballymore – he’s had one run over fences which was over two miles and his jumping got better as he went on. I don’t know if he’ll stay three miles and half a furlong on really testing ground in a race where there looks like being plenty of pace with The Real Whacker and Galia Des Liteaux. It’s going to be a real test of his stamina. Amirite will be up there as well, he’s in good form and I think he’ll run a nice race but I couldn’t guarantee anybody if he’ll stay. I would be with Gerri Colombe. I think the race will set up for him - The Real Whacker will go forward as I said, so will Galia Des Liteaux. He’s a really solid jumper Gerri Colombe, he’s won at Limerick on testing ground, he looks like a horse that’s crying out for three miles and I think he’s the right favourite. Look I’m after picking two shorties already on the card, I’m probably going to pick a third one, I think there’s more solid favourites on Wednesday than there is on Tuesday. Selection: Gerri Colombe

14.50pm Coral Cup I thought I’d pulled one out of the fire as I was going through these this morning and I was with Captain Conby as well. I was basically going through and Captain Conby on the last run behind San Salvador. Icare Allen ran too bad for me in Newbury and Scaramanga wants fast ground. Tax For Max is hard to fancy. Selection: Captain Conby each-way 15.30pm Queen Mother Champion Chase Obviously Gentleman De Mee is out which seems to lead back to these three more. Look since the Clarence House I’ve been of the opinion that it doesn’t suit me to go against a Willie Mullins horse but I am and I’m going against Energumene. To be fair to Edwardstone he too looks like he’s capable of handling soft ground – I think of the two of them since this time 12 months ago, Edwardstone looks to be the one who has improved or maybe he’s just maintained his form and Energumene has regressed. I didn’t think leaving Cheltenham last year that that would be the case but Edwardstone from eight to nine to me looks to have improved - I think with a different ride, he’d have won the Clarence House and that would give Energumene even more ground to find with him. Energumene’s in really good form and seems really well at home – there’s no issues with him, there’s no negative in that sense but I just think that Edwardstone was very good in the Tingle Creek, I know he unseated at Christmas, but he was unlucky not to win the Clarence House and I think that’s the strongest form. [Paul Townend’s tactics?] I don’t know but I do know that Willie Mullins said making the running cost him the Clarence House and he changed tactics after that - that’s all I do know, what way they’ll ride him on Wednesday, I couldn’t tell you. Selection: Edwardstone

16.10pm Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase [Keith Donoghue booked on Delta Work?] I think when you thought about it - it’s not that big a shock. I agree with you – when I went Keith and then I went obvious. The success he’s had on Tiger Roll and I do think Delta Work is the one, especially with the rain that has fallen. Last year that was really what strengthened his chance was real soft ground, I think that’s a negative for Galvin and I think Delta Work can only be better with a couple of runs over the cross-country course. I know he won first time up last year, but he has to be a better horse with those runs under his belt and I think he’ll be hard to beat again. Franco De Port has had two runs in Auteuil which wouldn’t be dissimilar to the English cross-country racing which is very different to Irish ones, there’s only one bank in Cheltenham, there’s a lot more banks in Punchestown, but Franco De Port at a big price will keep going at 8-1, he’s an each-way price anyway but I do think Delta Work will win. Selection: Delta Work & Franco De Port each-way 16.50pm Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase Dinoblue lovely weight, Luke Dempsey rides, ran well in Naas behind Magic Daze, chased home Impervious in Cork. I think her style of running will suit the race - she likes to be forward, the Grand Annual is now on the Old Course so it’s a different race. I think the rain won’t really have helped her, Third Time Lucki, Coeur Sublime is a weak finisher, Dads Lad probably wants a little bit better ground as well. I think Dinoblue has a chance – that’s all she has is a chance, I hope she runs well, be great to see Luke Dempsey ride another winner at Cheltenham. I wasn’t strong on anything, but I’d be willing to oppose Andy Dufresne if I was being honest. Selection: Pass...

