Maskada was a 25/1 winner for Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.
Sent off three points shorter, Henry De Bromhead's mare thundered clear up the hill to beat the well-backed favourite Dinoblue by six lengths in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual and cap a fine afternoon for the Sporting Life flagship tipsters.
Earlier, Ben Linfoot and the Punting Pointers duo were on target with The Real Whacker who edged out Gerri Colombe in a stirring battle for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.
All in all it made for a profit of 32.7 points to recommended stakes.
Check out the Value Bet and Ben Linfoot previews for Thursday's action right now.
De Bromhead said of Maskada: “She was really good, we’re delighted with her. Darragh gave her a super ride so I’m delighted for him, it’s his first winner here, that’s brilliant. I’m delighted for the Marigas (owners) they are great supporters of ours and we had a nice winner for them on Saturday and here today.
“We bought her last season, just before Punchestown, and she had a nice run there. They have some very good broodmares and she looked ideal to add to the band. She had good form in the UK, I don’t think we’ve done a lot with her. She had form over further and in soft ground so we are delighted.”
