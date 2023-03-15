Sent off three points shorter, Henry De Bromhead's mare thundered clear up the hill to beat the well-backed favourite Dinoblue by six lengths in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual and cap a fine afternoon for the Sporting Life flagship tipsters.

Earlier, Ben Linfoot and the Punting Pointers duo were on target with The Real Whacker who edged out Gerri Colombe in a stirring battle for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase.

All in all it made for a profit of 32.7 points to recommended stakes.

