Value Bet tips: Friday, December 10 1pt e.w. Quarenta in 2.25 Cheltenham at 20/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4) 1pt e.w. Saint Dalina in 3.35 Cheltenham at 12/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Is Sporting John a good bet at Cheltenham? Santini aside for the time being, Sporting John has to be one of the most fascinating runners on day one of the International meeting at Cheltenham. Favourite under top weight for the Citipost Handicap Hurdle, Philip Hobbs’ horse was a Grade One-winning novice chaser in February and, following a summer breathing operation, looked right back on song when justifying market support in a similar race to this at the last meeting. On the face of it, the handicapper hasn’t gone overboard in bumping him up just 5lb for that win on his first hurdles outing since contesting Envoi Allen’s Ballymore in March 2020, and he’s largely taking on exposed rivals who could simply find themselves outclassed.

Sporting John may be on his way back to the top table in his new guise as a staying hurdler but it’s a while since he put positive back-to-back efforts together and he’s a very skinny price too. Onagatheringstorm followed the favourite home last month and is clearly a threat on 4lb better terms with Paddy Brennan staying loyal to him over stablemate Ask Dillon, who has some major questions to answer after his Haydock blowout but isn’t completely ruled out on best form. But, at the prices, preference is for the mare SAINT DALINA who progressed really nicely when upped to three miles in cheekpieces last season.

Her staying-on fourth in a strong Pertemps qualifier at Warwick in January was definitely one of her better efforts but she stepped up on all previous form when winning narrowly at Uttoxeter on her last start, and she should be ideally suited to Cheltenham's New Course, with a bit of juice in the ground. She’s got a career-high mark to overcome (129) but has had only two previous runs in the cheekpieces which seem to help her, and I can’t resist the each-way option with Sky Bet and Hills paying four places.

Can Santini roll back the years for new trainer? Former Gold Cup second Santini is another Grade One winner I’m happy to take on in the Betfair Handicap Chase. He’s been given a bit of a chance having been dropped 8lb to a mark of 159 for his debut for Polly Gundry, but he remains a risky proposition at best, and I’d be wanting double figures about him in a race of this nature. Enrilo is clear favourite and it’s hard to argue with that given he was still going well enough before falling in the Ladbrokes Trophy (sent off 8/1 at Newbury), but he does adjust slightly to the right at his fences and might be better off returned to a clockwise track (makes Cheltenham debut here). Venetia Williams, who won the Ladbrokes Trophy with Cloudy Glen, is still flying along and Commodore is clearly expected to be ready for this after another breathing operation, but he’s short enough now too, especially as he’s 1lb wrong at the weights, and QUARENTA, in the same ownership as the market leader, looks the one most underestimated in the betting.

Jonjo O’Neill’s horse is not one to be setting your clock by, but he has won four times from 14 chase starts and has a particularly good record when fresh. He won first time out at Ascot last season and was beaten a neck on seasonal debut in 2017. His Fontwell win in December 2019 came 77 days after what was technically his reappearance that September so a positive showing first time up wouldn’t come as much of a shock. Like Enrilo, plenty of his very best efforts over fences have come on right-handed tracks but he’s got form going the other way too and I think it’s unfair to suggest he’s not suited to Cheltenham given he’s only run here twice over hurdles and once over fences, when brought down at the 2020 Festival. The key to him is ease underfoot, which he looks like getting, and the fact the handicapper has dropped him from 142 to 136 after just three outings since his last win (off 137). So he’s definitely fairly treated again and I don’t mind the latest jockey change, with Sean Bowen in for the ride (1-4 for the yard), as Quarenta’s last two victories were achieved after a switch in the saddle.