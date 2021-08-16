A fascinating three days lie ahead at Cheltenham and for David Ord Sunday's Shloer Chase promises to be the highlight of the weekend.

There’s something for everyone at Cheltenham’s November Meeting this weekend but for all the betting appeal of the Paddy Power Gold Cup and Greatwood Hurdle, the race of the meeting looks to be Sunday’s Shloer Chase. The two-mile chasing division is deep this year with second season recruits Shishkin and Energumene exciting additions to a stellar cast. They’re not bound for Prestbury Park on Sunday, but the last two winners of the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase are. 2020 heroine Put The Kettle On also won last year’s Shloer and she’s deadly at Cheltenham. In fact, she’s four-from-four here, a haul that includes the 2020 Sporting Life Arkle when sent off a 16/1 chance.

Her Champion Chase win came in typically tenacious style, rallying strongly up the hill to overhaul a wobbling Chacun Pour Soi and then fend off the late thrust of Nube Negra. Nube Negra’s back on Sunday – eyeing revenge – and only has half-a-length to find on that form. It was no flash in the pan either, a Christmas defeat of Altior at Kempton signalling his arrival at the top table. He’s trained by Dan Skelton so won’t be lacking in fitness for this assignment. Neither will 2020 Champion Chase winner Politologue. Paul Nicholls is taking a pragmatic approach with him, heading here and then the Desert Orchid at Kempton rather than pitching in against Shishkin, potentially Chacun Pour Soi, and stablemates Greaneteen and Hitman in the Betfair Tingle Creek. He won the Sandown Grade One last term by seven lengths, recording a Timeform rating of 179+ in the process. That’s the same figure he hit when bagging a first Festival win in five attempts the previous March. While ultimately he may not be holding the ace, Nicholls has some cards to play with the two milers this term and is also set to run new recruit Rouge Vif. According to this week’s Racing Post stable tour with the champion trainer he’s still learning the Ditcheat way and has the Celebration Chase at Sandown in April as a big target. But he’s effective around here, goes well fresh and if that steep gallop in deep Somerset does revitalise him, barely has anything to find on figures in this.

This is very tight. The Timeform weight-adjusted ratings for the race have Nube Negra, Put The Kettle On, Politoglue and Rouge Vif separated at 1 lb intervals. And it’s only three more back to the race-fit Sky Pirate. He was called a few unkind names earlier in his career but was a revelation switched to two-mile handicaps last season. Starting out with a win at the December Meeting at Cheltenham from a mark of 134 he progressed to win the Grand Annual off 152. There was plenty to like about his reappearance run at the Showcase Meeting too, chasing home Before Midnight from the lofty perch of 159. He was someway adrift of his peak handicap numbers when last competing in Graded company but Allmamkind proved deadly around Warwick in the Kingmaker. It’s often said the tempo of these races don’t suit those who’ve shone in the big handicaps, but this might be a little different.