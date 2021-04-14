Jockeys' Championship: Harry Skelton leads by three

Harry Skelton stretched his lead over Brian Hughes to three when riding a double at Cheltenham on Wednesday. The jockey built on a fine day at Southwell on Tuesday by recording an early double on the card, winning on Faivoir in the opener and Proschema in the Kingston Stud Handicap Hurdle. However, Hughes kept in touch when partnering Domaine De L'Isle to a battling win in the Weatherite Handicap Chase.

Dan Skelton, who trained both of his brother's winners, said the pair were focusing on each day as it comes. He said: "Tuesday was a big day for Harry. On the Monday we went to Huntingdon and drew a blank off what I thought was a bunch of good chances. I didn’t contribute yesterday - he had three winners from everyone else so I’ve got to pull my finger out! "The worst hope is false hope - don’t get your hopes up as it’s a competition until the end. There’s a fierce competitor in Brian Hughes, who’s used to having six rides a day. That’s bread and butter for him and he’s always riding lots of horses for different people. "I’m loving it though, Monday wasn’t good as it never is when you don’t win, but he’s my little brother and he’s got a chance to be champion jockey which is magic, so we’ve just got to keep working hard. Harry will have a ride in every race at whichever meeting he goes to, but so will Brian, so it’s going to be hard. "It will ebb and flow. They all add up, they all count, but false hope is not good for you. We’re watching everything - there’s no point pretending that we don’t and I’m sure Brian’s team will be doing the same."