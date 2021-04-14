Jockeys' Championship: Harry Skelton leads by three

Harry Skelton stretched his lead over Brian Hughes to three when riding a double at Cheltenham on Wednesday.
The jockey built on a fine day at Southwell on Tuesday by recording an early double on the card, winning on Faivoir in the opener and Proschema in the Kingston Stud Handicap Hurdle.
However, Hughes kept in touch when partnering Domaine De L'Isle to a battling win in the Weatherite Handicap Chase.
Dan Skelton, who trained both of his brother's winners, said the pair were focusing on each day as it comes.
He said: "Tuesday was a big day for Harry. On the Monday we went to Huntingdon and drew a blank off what I thought was a bunch of good chances. I didn’t contribute yesterday - he had three winners from everyone else so I’ve got to pull my finger out!
"The worst hope is false hope - don’t get your hopes up as it’s a competition until the end. There’s a fierce competitor in Brian Hughes, who’s used to having six rides a day. That’s bread and butter for him and he’s always riding lots of horses for different people.
"I’m loving it though, Monday wasn’t good as it never is when you don’t win, but he’s my little brother and he’s got a chance to be champion jockey which is magic, so we’ve just got to keep working hard. Harry will have a ride in every race at whichever meeting he goes to, but so will Brian, so it’s going to be hard.
"It will ebb and flow. They all add up, they all count, but false hope is not good for you. We’re watching everything - there’s no point pretending that we don’t and I’m sure Brian’s team will be doing the same."
A delighted Emma Lavelle believes she has finally found the key to Manofthemountain, after he powered to a four and a half-length success in the Grade Two Ballymore Silver Trophy Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.
The eight-year-old has been lightly raced so far this term and having shaped well over this trip on the back of a break at Kempton last month, he relished the good ground to take the feature race in authoritative fashion.
The drop back to two and a half miles is paying dividends with the gelding and Lavelle revealed that she was happy to have found her gelding’s niche.
She said: “It was a good performance today. We came into it as a fresh horse and there’d be quite a few who’ve had a long enough season, so it’s one of those where I couldn’t be happier with him but some of the others may have had enough for the year. The ground is key to him and I’m quite happy we’ve found his niche.
“I know he’s been running over three miles, but even the day he ran against Frodon here (in October), he travelled away with him and looked to have a chance but just didn’t stay up the hill.
“We’ll see how he is now, there probably isn’t much left to go at this time of year, but we’ll have a look to see what’s out there because he had a lovely winter break. I think he is a horse who likes to be fresh, but he’s clearly got plenty of ability.
“I think the big targets for him would be to come back here in the autumn. Before today we talked about looking at the Summer Plate at Market Rasen, but only time will tell whether we look at things like that now.”