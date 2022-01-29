Members in the money Imperial Alcazar - tipped by Ben Linfoot in our popular Members Extra column - won the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase at odds of 9/1. Never too far off the pace under Paddy Brennan, Fergal O'Brien's eight-year-old had seen off long-time leader Beakstown as they got to the foot of the famous hill for the second time and although Solo and Oscar Elite gave chase, Imperial Alcazar pulled out more before flying the final fence. He was kept up to his work to score by 10 lengths and bring up the trainer's 100th winner of the current campaign.

The sponsors reacted by making the winner 10/1 (from 16/1) for the Paddy Power Plate at the Festival in March. O’Brien said: “It’s great to get the hundred and it’s great to get it for Imperial Racing (owners), who have been with me from day one and have been great supporters. “Last season it took us a long time to get there. We were in the nervous 90s for a while and it was almost a relief when we did it, rather than a joy. “To get my 100th winner here, with a good bit of the season still ahead of us, is phenomenal. “I’m very lucky to be surrounded by great people.” Of Imperial Alcazar, he added: “He has always been a very good horse. He got a nick at the Festival last year and we were lucky he didn’t do more damage. “I was nervous coming up the hill today as he weakened quite badly at Chepstow last time. Maybe the horses weren’t quite right at the time or something, but he did the job today, which is great. “He’ll come back here for one of the handicaps at the Festival.”

One to follow at the Festival? Pied Piper was slashed in the antepost betting for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Festival after bolting up under Davy Russell in the Grade Two JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle. Heavily backed before the off, the 11/8 market leader never looked in any serious danger and after sauntering to the front without Russell having to get anything like serious in the saddle, Gordon Elliott's charge pulled nine lengths clear of Moka De Vassy (50/1) in second. Forever William was a close third, with nine and a half lengths back to the disappointing Iceo (15/8). Russel told Racing TV: "He's a grand horse, he's improved plenty and we always thought he'd improve from Punchestown. The ground is on the slow side, it's lovely ground, it wasn't an issue. "Not really (surprised at how well he travelled into it), he's a nice horse. I really don't know what Gordon has in mind for him, there's loads of options. "He was immature the last day and he made a slight mistake out the back but he figured it out very quickly so he's quite intelligent you know."

Sky Bet cut Pied Piper to 9/4 favourite (NRNB) from 8/1 for the Triumph itself, with Paddy Power and Betfair going 5/2 from 9/1. Intriguingly, however, Elliott raised the possibility of splitting his aces, with Pied Piper having the option of taking on his elders in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. He said: “We came over to have a feel and see where we are. We thought he was a nice horse and we thought if he settled he’d be able to close. “He probably surprised us a little bit, but he’s always been nice to be fair. We bought him as a horse to mix it over hurdles and on the Flat. “We might split them up or we might run the two of them in the Triumph, you never know. They’re both in the Supreme, but this would be a speedier horse and the Friday track in the Triumph might suit Fil Dor better. If one of them was to go for the Supreme Novices’, I’d say it would be this lad. “There’s always Aintree and there are plenty of races at home."

Frayed tears handicap rivals apart

Torn And Frayed jumps the last under Sam Twiston-Davies

Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies claimed more Cheltenham handicap success as Torn And Frayed Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Podcast Handicap Chase by six lengths. The well-backed 5/1 joint-favourite was in amongst a bunch of horses still in with a chance racing down the hill but he found loads for pressure between the final two fences and ultimately pulled right away from runner-up Galahad Quest (6/1), with Spiritofthegames (7/1) back in third.

Betfair introduced the runaway winner at 12/1 for the Paddy Power Plate over the same course and distance at the Festival in March.

Ellison on the mark on Trials Day Cormier won the opening SSS Super Alloys Handicap Hurdle on Cheltenham Trials Day. Bouncing back from a lesser effort in the Greatwood Hurdle when last seen in November, the six-year-old was a well-backed 9/2 chance under Johnny Burke and, after an early error, came wide off the home bend and struck the front approaching the final flight. Severance (5/1) appeared to get his head in front on touching down, but Cormier fought valiantly by the stands' side rail to edge the tussle by half a length. Hystery Bere was third at 10/1, with Byzantine Empire (6/1) back in fourth.

Paddy Power and Betfair make Cormier a 25/1 chance (first show) for the County Hurdle at the Festival in March.